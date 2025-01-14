Music for everyone – Lyrikal releases 20 songs

Devon "Lyrikal" Martin has released 20 songs this Carnival, creating a diverse playlist for the 2025 season.

The tracks offer a variety of music –from pulsating power soca anthems for the road to groovy, mid-tempo tunes for fetes and with "patriotism that touches the heart," a media release said.

Known for his energetic performances, Lyrikal's latest contributions reflect his commitment to the art form and culture, the release said.

"Carnival is not just an event; it's a feeling, a celebration of life, love, and freedom. I wanted to create something for everyone –no matter where you are or how you feel," Lyrikal said in the release.

"Of all the songs I have released thus far, there is a song for everyone; my goal was to make sure that no one is left out of the Carnival experience."

The collection of songs, which Lyrikal calls his “Carnival Playlist,” is something he has always wanted to do and felt 2025 was the perfect time to bring this dream to life, the release said.

There are two collaborations among the 20 songs.

Songs such as Dotish, Strange Things, Bacchanal Time, and Carnival Meeting are gaining traction on streaming platforms and in Carnival circuits across the Caribbean and the diaspora, the release said.

Lyrikal's Carnival 2025 playlist is also a journey through the vibrancy and essence of soca music, the release said, adding that he reinforces his title as the New York's King of Soca while further solidifying his global appeal.

The songs can be streamed from his official Spotify playlist.

For more info: follow Lyrikal's Carnival 2025 journey on his official social media pages at @iamlyrikalace (TikTok & Instagram).