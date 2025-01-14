Judiciary mourns Jones P Madeira

Jones P Madeira -

The Judiciary has joined the national community in mourning the loss of illustrious journalist and former court protocol and information manager, Jones P Madeira.

In a media release, the judiciary said as the head of the Court Protocol and Information Unit (CPIU) at the Judiciary, Madeira brought his trademark insight, tact, and grace to the role.

“His influence went far beyond his job description. Mr. Madeira’s quiet poise and calm demeanour were hallmarks of his leadership. He became a much beloved and valued member of the senior management team whose wise counsel proved invaluable. After leaving the Judiciary, he remained a godfather of sorts: a mentor, an advisor, a friend and advocate to many of the Judiciary’s employees.”

The judiciary said his contribution to journalism are legendary. It said his early days at the Trinidad Guardian and later as a news editor with the state-owned National Broadcasting Service were the foundations of a career that would take him to the global stage. It said his ground-breaking work with the BBC’s overseas regional services in London honed his craft and showcased his ability to tell the Caribbean story with dignity and depth.

“Madeira’s voice resonated across borders. He spearheaded initiatives at NBS 610, shaping the news landscape with his visionary approach to current affairs. His pioneering leadership at Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), the Trinidad Guardian, and the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) strengthened media collaboration across the region, earning him induction into the CBU Caribbean Media Hall of Fame in 2000.

>

“Madeira’s leadership at regional institutions such as the Caribbean News Agency (CANA), Caricom, and Unesco further highlighted his dedication to Caribbean integration. His tenure as the first full-time secretary general of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) marked a milestone in regional broadcasting, facilitating cooperation and excellence among Caribbean media houses and setting standards that influenced Caribbean media. He pioneered initiatives that created programmes, which informed and unified a region, such as the CARIBVISION Project and CARIBSCOPE.”

The judiciary said one of Madeira’s defining moments came during the 1990 attempted coup.

“While held hostage, he became the voice of calm for a nation in turmoil, delivering updates with composure under duress. It was a moment of unparalleled bravery, solidifying his place as a journalist and a national hero.

“His contributions extended beyond the newsroom. Whether at the helm of the Trinidad Guardian, pioneering new media with The Independent, or shaping public health communication at CAREC and the Ministry of Health, he used his platform to educate, inform, and inspire.”

The judiciary said Madeira was not just a journalist but a luminary who defined integrity, courage, and innovation in Caribbean media.

“His passing leaves an indelible void in the hearts of those who knew him and the industry he served so faithfully. We honour the remarkable life and legacy of Jones P Madeira, a giant in the field of journalism whose work shaped the media landscape of TT and the wider Caribbean.

“As we bid farewell, we celebrate a life that was exemplified by service to the nation, to the region, and to the principles that Mr Madeira held dear. We remember his deep commitment to family and extend our deepest condolences.”