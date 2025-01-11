'He's our legend' – Former Newsday editor in chief Jones P Madeira dies at 80

Jones P Madeira -

Veteran journalist and former Newsday editor-in-chief Jones P Madeira is being described as a selfless legend by his family, while colleagues remember a kind, committed man who led an exemplary life.

Tributes continue to pour in after Madeira’s family announced his death in a statement on January 10.

Madeira, 80, died at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex where he had been warded for the past week as he battled “a number of very serious medical conditions.”

Madeira was survived by his wife of 53 years, Melba, his daughters Melanie and Lorilee, and son Justin.

His family thanked the staff at the hospital for the care and comfort extended to Jones during the last week of his life and making his final days as comfortable as possible.

His daughter Lorilee said Madeira was a very nurturing, caring person.

“He's our legend. He was our rock. He's our Superman. My nickname for him was always Superman because I believed that he could do anything, which he did.

“To us at home, to my entire family, my cousins, even schoolmates, he became their father. He was just a beautiful soul, a beautiful human being.”

She said the family was sad but were buoyed by knowing that he was no longer in pain.

She added they were leaning heavily on their faith to get them though.

“Our faith teaches us that to be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. And we have accepted that he’s not suffering anymore.”

Recounting the time spent with him on the day he died, she said she held his hand as she prayed, sang and spoke with him.

“I didn't even cry. I told him, ‘I'm happy that you're going before us and you're going to prepare a place for us for when we get there.’”

Recalling Madeira’s fierce dedication to his family, she said she even joked with him in his final hours.

“We spend every Sunday together and the house that we live in, it's a corner house with an L-shaped gallery. We always used to joke that if we ever buy another house, we have to make sure it has an L-shaped gallery. So I joked with him and said, ‘Dad, when you reach upstairs there, make sure the house that you get has an L-shaped gallery.’”

Madeira was awarded the Chaconia Gold Medal for his role in facilitating communication between the Abu Bakr led Jamaat Al Muslimeen insurgents and the TT Defence Force in the 1990 coup.

He was the head of news at Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) and was among those held hostage at its Maraval Road building.

Journalist Dominic Kalipersad, who witnessed Madeira’s role first-hand, having been held hostage with him, said TT had lost a national icon and a patriot.

“Jones P Madeira was the ultimate journalist, He mastered and influenced all arms of the media – print, radio and television – doing ground-breaking work irrespective of political or corporate pressures.

“Most of all he was a patriot and faced off with Abu Bakr during the 1990 coup attempt in defence of the country and its democracy.”

Newsday managing editor Grant Taylor said also recalled Madeira’s role in the 1990 insurrection and said his actions then were an example of the type of man he was.

“He was an incredibly strong and quiet man of tremendous integrity. His quiet demeanour belied his strength, as exhibited during the coup, and he carried that throughout his career.”

He noted Madeira’s importance in developing Newsday’s brand.

“He was instrumental in transitioning Newsday from the passing of Therese Mills and reshaping the direction of the paper to where we are now.

He added though, Madeira’s death “is a loss to the whole nation, not just his family and the Newsday family.”

His successor as editor-in-chief, Judy Raymond, described him as one of the last "Grand Old Men of local journalism."

Raymond said Madeira was known to many as "Jones P," as he never pulled rank, but was just as often addressed as "Mr Madeira," out of sheer respect.

"He consistently demonstrated the patience, grace and wisdom born of his long and wide experience in the media. I – we – could always rely on him for considered advice, but he was always ready to listen and never assumed he knew best.

“Anyone in the newsroom could approach him for sympathetic counsel, whether professional or personal. He was the perfect old-fashioned gentleman, without the sexism that sometimes implies.”

The Media Association of TT (MATT), in a statement, extended its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

“Jones P Madeira’s career was a masterclass in the power of journalism as the fourth estate and a vital pillar of democracy. His legacy is a reminder that journalism, when pursued with courage and integrity, is a vital voice of the people.”

Newsday Managing Editor Ken Chee Hing said Madeira’s death meant another chapter in the history book of TT journalism had closed.

“To say Jones P loved journalism would be an understatement. To say that he was a loyal servant of journalism would also be an understatement.”

Chee Hing said he felt privileged to have called Madeira not only a boss and colleague, but also a trustworthy friend.

“Of Jones P, Lord Pretender was spot on when he sang, ‘they really don't make them like that anymore.’”

Andy Johnson, another veteran journalist, also praised Madeira’s accomplishments describing him as a “hall-of-famer” Caribbean journalist.

He said Madeira always strove for the best and also tried to bring out the best in people.

“I think unmistakably we’ve lost a stalwart in the business. People sometimes forget about the struggles that journalism saw in TT to help make a difference in the population. But he was one of the persons who, certainly in my lifetime, was a beacon for a lot of forward-looking and serious journalism.”

Recounting some of Madeira’s public disagreements with politicians, Johnson suggested he was criticised because he was a trailblazer.

“He gave more than, I would say, a fair share of good work. He took some hard lashes on the way, though, as anybody who's trying to make a difference would do.”

Newsday Sports Editor Stephon Nicholas said Madeira was a great man who was always willing to impart his knowledge.

“He was someone who you just had to be in his presence long enough to learn from. Not because he was trying to show how much he knew, but just because of his greatness.

Newsday journalist Janelle De Souza described Madeira as one of the most kind editors she had ever worked with.

“He saw reporters as people, not just as employees, and took the time to guide and support them.”

Newsday Editor-in-Chief Camille Moreno said while his accolades as a journalist were widely known, what she remembered was his kindness.

“He was fatherly, someone who always had an encouraging word to share. I will always remember him with fondness for the kindness he showed me when my father passed away, several years ago.”

Nicholas said Madeira’s commitment to perfection was something he would always remember.

“I remember him coming in to work, ruing the lost opportunity of a headline the previous day. He said it was only when he had reached home that the perfect headline came to him. As a journalist, you know how it feels when you're just shy of what you hope to be perfection. It was a privilege to work alongside him.”

His colleagues said despite retiring in his seventies, his wit and memory never faded.

“He had one of the sharpest minds, recalling stories from his preteens with clarity, and he enjoyed telling those stories to avid listeners,” said De Souza.

She expressed her hope that someone would, someday, share his stories with the world.

“He once shared with me that he started writing his autobiography. I hope, one day, someone can complete his work so people can see that hard work and a kind nature can be a successful combination.”