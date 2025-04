PM: A decisive day for Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Stuart Young at the PNM's final election rally, Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Jeff K Mayers

PRIME Minister Stuart Young described April 28 as "a decisive day."

In a video posted on Facebook on April 27, Young said, "I encourage you. Go out. Go out to the polls and vote tomorrow."

He added, "Join me as we build a new Trinidad and Tobago on a stable platform. Join me as we write a bold new chapter."

The PNM ended their campaign on April 26 with a massive public rally in Tunapuna.