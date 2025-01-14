Janae De Gannes leaps to long jump personal best for Baylor

Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Janae De Gannes. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago athlete Janae De Gannes seems to be settling down at Baylor University in Texas, leaping to a silver medal in the women's long jump event in her debut for the school at the 2025 Texas A&M McFerrin 12 Degree Invite at the Texas A&M-RA Murray Fasken 38 Indoor Track at College Station, Texas.

De Gannes, who won gold at the Carifta Games last year, won silver with a 6.34-metre effort on January 10. It was an indoor personal best (PB) for De Gannes.

Her personal best in outdoor competition is 6.50m.

It is the ninth-best performance in the NCAA Division One this season.

De Gannes, a freshman at Baylor, was a star athlete before leaving to attend university. The Tobago-born athlete represented Concordia and Bishop Anstey High School in Port of Spain.

National coach Wendell Williams has also been instrumental in guiding De Gannes in her career.

Winning gold was another Baylor athlete as senior Alexis Brown leaped 6.66m. Finishing third was Arizona State senior Alexia Schofield (6.32m). It was a battle between Baylor and Arizona State for the podium places as Arizona's Alexandria Johnson was fourth with a 6.14m jump.