Furlonge denies exit as Red Force coach

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge.

RED FORCE coach David Furlonge has denied rumours of an impending exit from the national team.

"No, I'm still the coach," he said, when asked on January 14 whether there was any merit to the rumours.

Asked if we can expect to see him on the sideline for the WI Four-Day Championships, set to bowl off on January 29, Furlonge said yes.

The Red Force begin their campaign against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 29.

The former Queen's Park coach had briefly stepped away from the national team during the 2024 CG United Super 50 Cup, hosted by Trinidad, from October to November, owing to a medical issue.

Asked if that health issue had been resolved, Furlonge said yes.

Rumours have been circulating that former West Indies and Red Force bowling all-rounder Rayad Emrit would be taking over from Furlonge. The former, who was assistant coach for the Super 50, took charge of the team in Furlonge's absence during that tournament. TT lost to Barbados in the semifinals.

Emrit, 43, has coached the TT Under-17 team and had a lengthy playing career with the Red Force. He played 84 first-class matches and took 175 wickets.

He also carved out a name for himself in the T20 format, where he played 146 matches.