Alvin Jones signs one-year deal with Honduras' CD Real Sociedad

TT's Alvin Jones, front, leads a group of players during a national senior men's football team training session, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

SOCA Warriors right back Alvin Jones said he's looking to improve and take his game to the next level after sealing a one-year deal with Honduran top-flight team Club Deportivo Real Sociedad. The deal was confirmed by the TT Football Association (TTFA) on January 13.

The 30-year-old Jones has been a regular in Trinidad and Tobago's men's national football team since debuting under Stephen Hart in 2014 and has amassed over 50 caps.

Most recently, Jones enjoyed spells with Club Sando and Miscellaneous Police FC in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) – helping the latter to a runner-up finish in the league behind AC PoS last season.

"This move is about prioritising my growth as a footballer and giving myself the best opportunity to improve both mentally and physically," Jones told TTFA media.

"While playing in the TTPFL has been an important part of my journey, I've realised that I need to challenge myself in a different environment to take the next step in my career."

With the Soca Warriors in the middle of their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, Jones said it's an important period.

"This year 2025 is a crucial year for me personally and for TT football. To give myself the best chance of contributing to the national team, this move will help me regain confidence at a higher level. I'm excited for this new chapter and I'm committed to working hard to achieve my goals, one of which is to see TT football progress and get to another World Cup."

Jones said the competitiveness and quality of the Honduran league is a good standard and is eager for the challenge ahead.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Police FC and Club Sando for the opportunities they have given to me," said Jones, who first shot into the spotlight with a stint at W Connection.

"These clubs played a significant role in my development and I will always value the lessons and experience I gained during my time with them."

On the international scene for TT, Jones is best-known for his hard-tackling style, bombing runs down the right flank and his powerful right-footed shots. Two of Jones' best moments have come against Concacaf giants USA, as he scored a long range goal against them in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying win in 2017, to go along with a spectacular free kick goal in the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League campaign.

Sociedad finished bottom of the Liga Nacional de Honduras table in the Apertura season to close off 2024. Sociedad will begin their Clausura campaign against Apertura champs FC Motagua on January 19.