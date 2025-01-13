Police rout Eagles 6-0; 'Zum Zum' double sinks Phoenix in TTPFL

Miscellaneous Police FC attacker Jordan Riley shoots past Eagles FC custodian Jon-Pierre David in their TT Premier Football League match at St James Police Barracks on January 11. - Photos courtesy TTPFL

Last season's TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC jumped to third spot on the 2024/25 league table on January 11, with ten points, after delivering a 6-0 whipping on Eagles FC at the St James Police Barracks.

In a game where Police took a while to find their stride, they were still too good for the cellar-placed Eagles who fell to a sixth straight loss to start the campaign.

With brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones watching on from the sidelines, Police broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when former Soca Warriors centre-back Mekeil Williams headed in a free kick from Jabari Mitchell from close range.

Police lacked their regular fluidity, but they opened up a 2-0 lead in the 40th minute when flanker Kadeem Hutchinson lifted the ball over goalkeeper Jon-Pierre David from a tight angle, after being freed by a through pass.

Hutchinson had the chance to add another goal just before halftime, but fired a volley over bar after being found by an intelligent Mitchell pass.

After the hour mark, the lawmen turned up the heat as they scored four goals in quick succession to put Eagles to the sword to register a third win in the season.

Police top-scorer Kwesi Allen notched his seventh goal of the campaign in the 66th minute, before substitute Jordan Riley helped himself to a brace. Another substitute, Kareem Freitas, rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute.

In the first game of the double-header, Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) star Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia showed his worth on the professional stage as he netted a double in San Juan Jabloteh's 3-1 win versus 1976 FC Phoenix.

Kerri McDonald gave the visiting Tobago team the lead in the fourth minute, but Garcia found the net for Jabloteh in the 20th minute as the teams went into halftime locked at 1-1.

In the second half, the youthful Jabloteh, who are coached by Marvin Gordon, dictated the flow of the game, but the three points were only secured in the latter stage of the game through goals from Garcia and Dwight Jordan.

Garcia was a threat throughout with his movement and deft touches from his number-ten position, and he rocked goalkeeper Duvaughn Daniel's post in the 51st minute with a venomous right-footed volley after receiving a lobbed pass from fellow SSFL star Lindell Sween.

Jabloteh wasted a big chance in the 57th minute as defender Keanu John headed over from close range after a Garcia corner, with winger Trevis Byron being denied by a sharp save five minutes later.

At the other end, Jabloteh goalie Justin Dos Santos made a huge save to deny Lashawn Roberts from point-blank range in the 73rd minute.

Just moments later, Garcia gave Jabloteh the go-ahead goal with a sweet right-footed hit into the far corner after Byron laid it on a plate for him at the edge of the area.

In the 90th minute, the lanky Jordan showed a calm head when he finished through Daniel's legs after being sprung on the counter by Josiah Baird.

Jabloteh's victory took them three spots up to sixth with eight points, with Phoenix (six points) slipping to ninth spot.

TTPFL action continued at the Arima Velodrome with a double-header on January 12.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*6*6*0*0*28*9*19*18

Central FC*6*5*0*1*16*6*10*15

Police FC*6*3*1*2*20*10*10*10

Caledonia*6*3*1*2*10*13*-3*10

AC PoS*5*3*0*2*10*9*1*9

Jabloteh*6*2*2*2*13*12*1*8

Club Sando*6*1*3*2*12*8*4*6

Point Fortin Civic*5*2*0*3*7*8*-1*6

1976 FC Phoenix*6*2*0*4*10*17*-7*6

Prisons FC*5*1*2*2*7*10*-3*5

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*1*3*7*12*-5*4

Eagles FC*6*0*0*6*3*29*-26*0