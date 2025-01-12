Jason Mohammed smashes 224 as South take control vs North

South batsman Jason Mohammed plays a pull shot for six while North wicketkeeper Antonio Gomez looks on during day three of the Namalco/TTCB Senior North South Classic at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on January 11, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad. - DANIEL PRENTICE

VETERAN batsman Jason Mohammed struck a mesmerising double-century (224) to put South in the driving seat on day three of the Namalco Construction Services Ltd North South Classic at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 11.

Mohammed showed experience and played the most important role in guiding South to a hefty 463/6, and a lead of 117 runs at the dinner break, in reply to North’s first innings score of 346. Up to press time, at the crease were Crystian Thurton (35 not out) and Daniel Williams (22 not out).

When South resumed play on the third day trailing by 71 runs on 273/3, overnight batsmen Mohammed (134 not out) and Jyd Goolie (24 not out) took North to task.

The pair was patient but Mohammed showed more aggression and easily put away the bad balls. North bowlers worked painstakingly hard to break the deadlock but the duo pushed on in search of a big score.

At the first break, Mohammed (196 not out) and Goolie (49 not out) had already added 89 runs to the overnight score which took South to 362/3. At that stage, their partnership stood at an unbroken 160 runs.

Soon after the resumption, Goolie picked up his half-century off 143 deliveries by working Isaiah Rajah down to long on. Two balls later, Mohammed notched his well-worked double century, off 302 deliveries, with a single off Rajah.

He ran down the pitch, jumped and punched the air in celebration as teammates and officials from both teams and spectators applauded.

Not long after, Rajah made amends and had Goolie bowled for 56, which brought an end to a stern 183-run partnership between him and Mohammed.

At 385/4, South batsman Crystian Thurton joined Mohammed, but the star batsman perished 27 runs later, caught behind by Antonio Gomez off Philton Williams’ pace, bringing an end to Mohammed’s highest North South Classic score.

Williams struck again soon after, as new batsman Shatrughan Rambaran edged to Gomez, which carried South to 426/6.

Daniel Williams and Thurton did well to protect their wicket up to the dinner break as the pair held on at 463/6 after 137 overs, with a lead of 117 runs.

The match resumes with the final day’s play on January 12 from 2 pm.

The North South Classic will be used as the final measuring stick for players aiming for selection to the TT Red Force team for the January 29-April 13 West Indies Championship (Regional Four-Day).

Summarised Scores

NORTH – 346 (Andrew Rambaran 84, Joshua James 59, Vikash Mohan 38, Antonio Gomez 29, Mikkel Govia 37 not out, Khary Pierre 27; Justin Manick 5/74, Aadian Racha 2/58) vs SOUTH – 463/6 (Jason Mohammed 224, Cephas Cooper 98, Jyd Goolie 54, Crystian Thurton 35 not out, Daniel Williams (22 not out) – South lead by 117 runs up to dinner break on January 11