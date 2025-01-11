Eastern Lawyers Association calls for urgent action after murders of attorneys

Randall Hector was killed on January 31. -

THE Eastern Lawyers Association is calling for urgent action following the deaths of two attorneys.

The association in a news release expressed its condolences to family and friends following "the tragic and untimely deaths" of attorney Kumari Baksh, whom it described as a respected member of the legal community, and her husband, Nasheed Baksh.

The January 10 media release said the couple's tragic and violent deaths at their Caratal Road, Cumuto, home on January 9 serve as a grim reminder of the alarming surge in crime in TT, and the murders starkly highlight the disturbing rise in crime within society.

The association also highlighted the murder of special prosecutor Randall Hector, who was assassinated on New Year’s Eve.

"This incident, occurring shortly after the murder of another lawyer, raises significant concerns regarding the safety of legal professionals. Such targeted violence not only threatens individual lives but also erodes the rule of law and the core principles of justice that our society relies upon."

Hector had also worked as a special prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He had just delivered a sermon at the Stanmore Avenue Seventh-Day Adventist Church and was walking to the car with his wife and children when a Nissan B-15 car and a black SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out and shot him several times before escaping.

The association described persons in the legal field as advocates for justice and emphasised that attorneys play a crucial role in protecting the rights of all citizens.

It said any attack on members of the legal profession is a direct threat to the justice system and demands immediate and decisive action.

In response to these events, the association said it is calling on the authorities to take urgent measures to combat this disturbing trend and urged the police to conduct a “thorough investigation.”

“The police must diligently pursue all leads to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this horrific crime.”

It added, The police must strengthen protections for legal professionals and government and law enforcement agencies must evaluate the risks faced by legal practitioners and implement necessary security measures, especially for those involved in high-stakes or sensitive cases.

The association said it believes that with crime and violence reaching critical levels, those in authority must tackle "the broader crime crisis."

Its statement called for meaningful and sustained efforts to address challenges, which include enhancing law enforcement capabilities, improving crime prevention strategies and tackling the underlying causes of criminal behaviour.

Concluding its statement, the association said the murders underscore the urgency of collective responsibility to ensure the safety of all citizens and the integrity of the justice system.

"As an organisation, we remain steadfast in advocating for the protection of our members and the preservation of the rule of law, no matter the obstacles we face."

Also sending condolences to the Baksh family and friends, Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir, in a Facebook post, said he is deeply saddened and outraged by the horrifying murders.

"This unspeakable act of violence has shocked and devastated our community."

Ragbir said, as MP for the area, he cannot stand by while his constituents continue to face the terrifying reality of crime and violence.

"It is unacceptable that families in the constituency live in fear, uncertain of their safety within their own homes. I am calling on the Ministry of National Security to urgently allocate more resources to the police in Cumuto/Manzanilla. We need an increased police presence, enhanced patrols, and more equipment and support for our officers to address the growing security concerns in our community."

Ragbir emphasised that the constituency “has been neglected for far too long” when it comes to adequate security measures.

He said the people of Cumuto/Manzanilla deserve to feel safe, and the area has long suffered from insufficient law enforcement resources. This tragedy, he says, highlights the urgent need for change.

He described the murders as heartbreaking and said they remind everyone of the importance of building trust and collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

"We must work together to ensure that our neighbourhoods are safe and that justice is served for Kumari and Nasheed."

He ended his post by urging anyone with information about the heinous crime to come forward and assist the police with their investigations.

"Together, we must take a stand against violence and demand a safer future for our families and loved ones."