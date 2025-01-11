Denzil Smith moves to AV Alta FC in USL League One

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Denzil Smith. - AP Photo

Rising Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Denzil Smith has made the move from the TT Premier Football League to the USL League One in the US, as he has signed a one-year contract with AV Alta Football Club (FC).

Smith, 25, most recently showcased his talent with AC Port of Spain and Club Sando.

Newsday contacted Smith by telephone on January 10 and asked how he felt about the move.

"To be honest with you, I feel very excited and I can't wait to get started. It's my first professional contract (abroad) so it's just good things."

His goal is to further fly the TT flag high.

"I want to put Trinidad on the map. I want to get into the top leagues and not just stay there in the USL and play my entire life. I want to be great and do better things."

Smith said the contract is one year, with the option to renew for a second and it begins on February 1, while his season begins in March.

He is expected to leave for California next week and is excited, "I heard there's some nice people down there, so I'll like it."

AV Alta FC are based in Lancaster, California and will be making their inaugural appearance in the USL League One this year.

They posted on Instagram, "We are thrilled to welcome Denzil Smith, a talented goalkeeper with exceptional shot-stopping skills, reflexes, bravery and a wealth of international experience to the team."

Smith has 16 caps for TT.