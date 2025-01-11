Defence Force, Police Youth Club, UTT notch first-round All Sectors Netball wins

TT POST Warriors perform an eyes right during the march past of the teams at the Courts All Sectors Netball League opening ceremony at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 4. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Defence Force, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) all notched opening-day wins when the 2025 Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division jumped off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 9.

Defence Force, last year’s runners-up, sealed a convincing 22-7 victory over Fire Youth, with teammates Empress Pivette and Maria La Foucade scoring nine each. Nickisha Peters also scored four for the Army team.

Natalyia Fletcher scored six for Fire Youth and Genesis Alexis got one.

In other matches, UTT schooled Police by producing a 25-11 triumph and PNYC edged Unit Trust Corporation 13-12.

In the former, UTT’s Adriana Moreno scored 11 of her 14 attempts. Djenaba Davis scored ten from 14 to lead the tertiary team over the line. Sydele Wiseman scored four from four.

>

Police’s Danya Mayers was their best scorer (ten from 16 attempts) and Shian Lee scored once.

Additionally, PNYC survived a late surge to stave off UTC in the final quarter. After leading 5-2 in the first quarter, 9-5 in the second and 10-6 after the third, PNYC held on for a close win after UTC tried a late comeback in the final segment.

PNYC managed to hold on for the win despite being outscored six to three in the final quarter. PNYC’s Nzinga Joseph scored seven and Chamara Francis scored six. UTC’s Arianne Huggin and Azalea Marcelle scored five each and Aimee Prieto scored two.

On January 10, championship and premiership division action gets under way. Defence Force tackle UWI (2 pm), MIC play UTT (3.15 pm), Police meet PYNC (4.30 pm) while Jabloteh take on MIC (5.45 pm) and defending premier champions UTT battle UTC (7 pm).

The first three matches are championship ties and the last two premiership.