12-bout boxing card in Petit Valley on January 11

Boxing gloves - File photo

The Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) hosts its first warm-up competition at Simeon Road basketball court in Petit Valley, Diego Martin, on January 11.

The 12-bout card will be held by Golden Fist Boxing Gym and is the first official local boxing event for 2025. This event serves as a warm-up event ahead of the January 22-26 National Boxing Championships.

The National Championships will be held at Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Facility. On the final two days, two competitive sessions punch off from 1-3 pm and 6-10 pm on both days.

The national champs feature TT’s best school boys and girls, juniors, youths and elites. After this event, the national teams will be selected, and the first phase of the TTBA’s development programme would begin.

Registration continues at Cosmic Boxing Gym in Marabella on January 12 and the draw will be held on January 18 and 19. Fifty-five boxers have registered so far, and the TTBA expects over 100 competitors.

A January 10 TTBA media release said the warm-up event serves as the official start to their four-year Olympic cycle, with sole focus on 2028 Los Angeles Olympic qualification.

“Like all other sporting bodies, 2024 showed the damages the pandemic did to our programmes so we must now focus on rebuilding our teams. This year, the development process will begin seriously,” the statement read.