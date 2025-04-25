Public invited to sign condolence book for ex-Soca Warriors coach Leo Beenhakker

FILE PHOTO: Former TT senior men's football team head coach Leo Beenhakker (L) and captain Dwight Yorke celebrate qualifying for the 2006 World Cup after beating Bahrain, on November 16, 2005, in Manama, Bahrain. - TTFA Media

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has invited members of the public to sign a condolence book in memory of iconic 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying coach, late Dutchman Leo Beenhakker.

As the local association pays tribute to Beenhakker’s immeasurable contribution to TT and world football, fans and supporters can sign the condolence book at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, from 9 am-6 pm, on April 25.

The TTFA called on the public to “come together to celebrate a life that made a lasting impact on our football history.”

Beenhakker will be primarily remembered by TT for qualifying the nation to their first ever World Cup in 2006.

Before coaching Soca Warriors, he coached in Europe at both international and club level, and led Spanish football giant Real Madrid to three consecutive La Liga titles in the 1980s.