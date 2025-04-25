Teams battle for Intercol glory at National Cricket Centre

Sharaz Mohammed, first vice-president of SSCL, from left; Nigel Maraj, president of SSCL; Presentation College Chaguanas captain Luke Ali; Naparima College captain Mathew Cooper; Rio Claro West Secondary School captain Keira Superville; Barrackpore East Secondary’s Chelsey Sookhram; Surendra Ramdath, head of business support services at PowerGen; and Francios Ottley, senior corporate communications officer at PowerGen at the Secondary Schools Cricket League media conference of the girls’ open division and boys’ Intercol T20 finals at Cara Hotels in Claxton Bay, on April 24. - Photo by Innis Francis

The Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Intercol T20 is set for a blockbuster conclusion on April 25 as four powerhouse schools prepare to battle for glory at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

From 1.30 pm, the girls’ final bowls off with defending champions Barrackpore East up against the Western Wolves of Rio Claro West in a repeat of the last two season’s finals.

At 6.30 pm, a new champion will be crowned in the boys division as 2025 premiership winners Presentation College Chaguanas take on southern rivals Naparima College.

At the launch, held at Cara Hotels in Claxton Bay on April 24, Barrackpore East vice-captain Chelsey Sookhram thanked league sponsors for the past 27 years, Powergen, for giving girls an opportunity to chase their dreams, but reiterated the importance of retaining their coveted crown.

“What a journey this has been,” she said, noting the unity and belief that has carried her team through. “We know it won’t be easy but we will trust each other, stick to the plan, and play hard until the end—and walk off the field as champions again.”

For Sookhram and her teammates, this match is about more than just a trophy.

“This isn’t just for us. It’s for every girl who dreams of playing this game, for everyone who cheered us on, and for every teammate who put in the work.”

Barrackpore East are still uncertain if 2024 title-winning captain Amrita Ramtahal will be available for selection in the final, as she is expected to return home from national under-19 duty the night before.

The western wolves, however, 2023 champions in their maiden year, are ready to howl once more. Led by captain Keira Superville, Rio West are hungry for redemption and determined to bring the trophy back to the south east zone.

“This will be the last season for some of our players,” Superville said. “The SSCL has shaped me—not just as an athlete, but as a person.”

With a fierce track record, including a win over Barrackpore East earlier in the season, Superville is confident in her squad.

“We’re in our hat-trick year, and we intend to bring that trophy home to Rio Claro like we did two years ago. We trust each other’s skills, strengths, and talents. The Wolves are not just a team—we’re family.”

On the boys’ side, Naparima College is riding high after making their first Intercol final appearance in over a decade. Captain Mathew Cooper praised his team’s dedication.

“This is a result of hard work, late evening training, sweat, and shared determination. I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of players.”

With Naparima celebrating their 131st anniversary this year, Cooper emphasised that the squad isn’t just showing up to the final—they’re coming to win.

“Making it to the final is a big achievement, but the journey isn’t over. We’ll have to give it everything we’ve got.”

Meanwhile, a confident “Pres” Chaguanas outfit is poised for the prize. Skipper Luke Ali enters the final with quiet determination and the confidence of a league championship under his belt. “The 2025 league win has boosted our confidence,” Ali said. “Ever since 2019, since (I entered) form one, I’ve been determined to bring this trophy home.”

Ali praised his team’s unity and work ethic.

“We’re never a one-man team. We play off each other’s strengths, and hard work beats talent. Talk doesn’t win matches—performances do. We always respect our opponents, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to ease up.”

SSCL president Nigel Maraj also commended Powergen for their longstanding support, as the energy company celebrates 30 years in 2025.

Also in attendance were Powergen’s head of business support services Surendra Ramdath and their senior corporate communications officer Francois Ottley, SSCL first vice-president Sharaz Mohammed, other executive members, school coaches, officials and student-athletes.