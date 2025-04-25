Central FC look to cut Army's TTPFL lead to single digits

MIC Central FC Reboot flanker Tyrone Charles (left) takes on an Eagles FC defender during a TT Premier Football League match at the Arima Velodrome in March. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (34 points) will be aiming to cut into Defence Force's ten-point lead atop the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one table when league action resumes with a double-header at the Arima Velodrome on April 25.

In the first game from 6 pm, Central will play a resurgent Club Sando (25 points) team who jumped to sixth spot on the table after their thumping 5-0 victory against Caledonia on April 17. Club Sando forward Shackiel Henry stole the show against "Cale" with a first-half hat-trick and Central's defence will have to keep close tabs on him if they are to get the better of Sando.

In the second game in Arima from 8 pm, leaders Defence Force (44 points) will face Caledonia as they look to rebound from consecutive draws against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and defending champs AC Port of Spain. The Army/Coast Guard combination started the season with 14 straight wins, but their seemingly unstoppable winning momentum was cut when they surrendered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Rangers on April 11, before the "Capital Boys" of AC PoS battled hard to earn a point in La Horquetta on April 17.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta venue on April 26, last season's runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (29 points) will be looking to make a statement when they face the cellar-placed Eagles FC from 5 pm. In their last match, Eagles got only their second victory of the season when they defeated fellow strugglers Point Fortin Civic 2-1.

From 7 pm in La Horquetta, hosts Rangers (15 points) will take on the ninth-placed Prisons FC (13 points).

The weekend's action will conclude with a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva on April 27. From 4 pm, this season's surprise package San Juan Jabloteh will hope to move into the top two when they face Tobago's 1976 FC Phoenix (13 points). Coached by Marvin Gordon, Jabloteh are currently third on the 12-team table with 31 points.

In the second game of the Couva double-header, AC PoS (27 points) will be seeking to return to winning ways when they come up against Point Fortin. AC PoS have slipped to fifth spot and are 17 points off the pace set by Defence Force.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*16*14*2*0*61*16*45*44

Central FC*16*11*1*4*43*26*17*34

Jabloteh*16*9*4*3*38*24*14*31

Police FC*16*9*2*5*46*28*18*29

AC PoS*16*7*6*3*30*19*11*27

Club Sando*16*7*4*5*28*16*12*25

Caledonia*16*7*3*6*26*34*-8*24

La Horquetta Rangers*16*3*6*7*27*32*-5*15

Prisons FC*16*3*4*9*20*31*-11*13

1976 FC Phoenix*16*3*4*9*20*34*-14*13

Point Fortin Civic*16*3*1*12*14*40*-26*7

Eagles FC*16*2*1*14*12*65*-53*7