Political upheavals

Energy Ministery Stuart Young. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE EDITOR: It is reported that the General Council of the PNM meets on Saturday at Balisier House. I foresee the appointment of Energy Minister Stuart Young as prime minister in waiting bringing about heated debate.

It is also reported, through WhatsApp, that the National Council of the COP also meets on Saturday at the Centre of Excellence to confirm Prakash Ramadhar as political leader. There is no doubt that a heated debate will also ensue.

The year 2025 has started with political upheavals. May God bless our nation.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity

