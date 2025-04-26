A nation on life support

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: It is deeply insulting that now, with his job hanging in the balance, the Prime Minister suddenly claims to have solutions for small businesses and access to foreign exchange. After nearly a decade of neglect and silence, he now expects the population to believe that he cares? The people of TT are not fools.

He recently went on national radio to speak proudly about “free healthcare,” but conveniently left out the cold truth – our public health system is on life support. Citizens are waiting two years or more for critical tests, surgeries, and life-saving treatments. We hear horror stories every day of people who cannot access basic medication, or who die waiting for care.

And then – in a cruel twist – the government shuts down all the private satellite dialysis centres, citing a “lack of revenue,” while still pouring millions into vanity projects that serve no meaningful purpose for the average citizen. Who really benefits? We keep hearing about a select few – and it’s clear this country is being run for them, not for us.

And the most heartbreaking part of it all? Our babies. Imagine carrying a healthy child to term, delivering them safely – only for that baby to be killed by a preventable bacterial infection, because of sheer negligence in the hospital. This is the reality for mothers and families in TT.

These aren’t isolated incidents. They are tragedies repeated again and again – with no accountability. Our newborns are dying in a broken system, and the PNM government refuses to accept responsibility. And yet, it wants to lead again? No. Not again.

The Prime Minister also claimed our youth are “in a better place.” But look around, the crime rate is out of control. Murders, rapes, and gun violence plague our communities daily. Our young people are not thriving. They're desperate. With no jobs, no opportunities, and no real direction, they’re easy prey for gangs. Football matches once a year won’t save them. What they need is a future – not photo ops.

He now talks about “fixing crime,” after ten years in power. What exactly has he done? He sounds like Kamala Harris during her US campaign – unable to explain what she accomplished while in office or why nothing changed under her watch. This Prime Minister still can’t tell us what he’s going to do differently – and frankly, that’s because he and his ministers have no new ideas.

They've insulted the intelligence of the nation for too long. No new revenue streams. No foreign direct investment in over nine years. Investors are staying away because they see the same thing we do – mismanagement, broken systems, and a complete lack of vision.

Let it be absolutely clear: Young and the PNM are not the answer. They had their chance. And they failed.

It is time to rescue TT. Time to rebuild what they destroyed. Time to give our people – and our youth – a real fighting chance. Time to let our children live, breathe, and dream again.

It is time for the UNC to save TT.

SIDDHARTA RAMISCHAND

attorney