Maharaj wrongfully blaming Kamla

Dr Devant Maharaj -

THE EDITOR: With reference to Dr Devant Maharaj's frequent attacks on former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, casting her in a negative light, I strongly disagree with most of what he writes, especially in connection with her official visit to India in 2012.

I was the high commissioner in India and was responsible for arranging what many on the Indian side and in TT considered that visit to have been very impressive and successful.

Maharaj was an official member of that delegation and participated in some of the high-level negotiations. Since some of what he writes is not based on facts, I suspect he is probably angry with the former prime minister by wrongfully blaming her for a protocol-related embarrassment he suffered during the visit.

It was I, on instructions from Indian government protocol officials, and not our former PM, who had the unfortunate task of conveying the message to Maharaj on that unfortunate incident.

CHANDRADATH SINGH

via e-mail