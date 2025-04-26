PNM Marching in Again, Hoorah Hoorah
PNM is marching in again, hoorah hoorah
The young, the old and all lil children
Love their Prime Minister
Tell Kamla don't waste her time, Stuarty
She's wasting her time
Dom't bother with her Stuarty, she's wasting her time.
Deyalalsingh is marching in again, hoorah hoorah
You served us all selflessly, hoorah hoorah
The rich the poor, all who had covid
Shouting out PNM
Tell them don't waste their time, Terrence
They wasting their time
Don't bother with them Terry, they wasting their time
Tunapuna is all in with Forde, hoorah hoorah
He watch over them with eagle's eye, hoorah hoorah
I here, but Forde always there
Have people shouting out PNM
Tell Xander don't waste his time, Esmond
He wasting his time.
Don't bother with him, Esmond, he wasting his time.
The people like the wide highway, hoorah hoorah
They like the highway to Point Fortin, hoorah hoorah
Hospital, Red House and Whitehall
Have them shouting out PNM
Tell them doh waste their time, Stuarty
They wasting their time
Don't bother with them Stuarty, they wasting their time.
San Fernando love the fish depot, hoorah hoorah
Lady Hailes and the car park too, hoorah hoorah
Teaching hospital and Skinner Park
Have them shouting out PNM
So tell UNC don't waste their time, Faris
They wasting their time
Don't bother with them Faris, they wasting their time.
Tobago airport fit for purpose, hoorah hoorah
The hospital upgraded too, hoorah hoorah
APT, Buccoo, Sandals afoot
Have them shouting out PNM
Tell Farley don't waste his time, Yana
They wasting their time
Don't bother with them Shamfa, they wasting their time
PNM is marching home again, hoorah hoorah
PNM is marching home again, hoorah hoorah
New Chapter, Young Prime Minister
Have them shouting out PNM
Tell dem don't waste their time, Stuarty
They wasting their time
We all in for TnT, Stuarty, now is your time.
ANNE MARIE DAVIDSON
via e-mail
