PNM Marching in Again, Hoorah Hoorah

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Faith Ayoung

PNM is marching in again, hoorah hoorah

The young, the old and all lil children

Love their Prime Minister

Tell Kamla don't waste her time, Stuarty

She's wasting her time

Dom't bother with her Stuarty, she's wasting her time.

Deyalalsingh is marching in again, hoorah hoorah

You served us all selflessly, hoorah hoorah

The rich the poor, all who had covid

Shouting out PNM

Tell them don't waste their time, Terrence

They wasting their time

Don't bother with them Terry, they wasting their time

Tunapuna is all in with Forde, hoorah hoorah

He watch over them with eagle's eye, hoorah hoorah

I here, but Forde always there

Have people shouting out PNM

Tell Xander don't waste his time, Esmond

He wasting his time.

Don't bother with him, Esmond, he wasting his time.

The people like the wide highway, hoorah hoorah

They like the highway to Point Fortin, hoorah hoorah

Hospital, Red House and Whitehall

Have them shouting out PNM

Tell them doh waste their time, Stuarty

They wasting their time

Don't bother with them Stuarty, they wasting their time.

San Fernando love the fish depot, hoorah hoorah

Lady Hailes and the car park too, hoorah hoorah

Teaching hospital and Skinner Park

Have them shouting out PNM

So tell UNC don't waste their time, Faris

They wasting their time

Don't bother with them Faris, they wasting their time.

Tobago airport fit for purpose, hoorah hoorah

The hospital upgraded too, hoorah hoorah

APT, Buccoo, Sandals afoot

Have them shouting out PNM

Tell Farley don't waste his time, Yana

They wasting their time

Don't bother with them Shamfa, they wasting their time

PNM is marching home again, hoorah hoorah

PNM is marching home again, hoorah hoorah

New Chapter, Young Prime Minister

Have them shouting out PNM

Tell dem don't waste their time, Stuarty

They wasting their time

We all in for TnT, Stuarty, now is your time.

ANNE MARIE DAVIDSON

via e-mail