Health Ministry monitoring spread of HMPV infection

Patients wait to be seen by medical staff at the paediatric department of a hospital in Hangzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang province, on January. Beijing has acknowledged a surge in cases of the flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV), especially among children, and attributed this to a seasonal spike. - AFP PHOTO

THE Ministry of Health says it is monitoring the spread of respiratory viruses, including the human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

A news release on January 8 said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and the Ministry of Health team are actively monitoring the situation in China, where there has been a rise in HMPV cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on January 7, “The observed increases in acute respiratory infections and associated pathogen detections in many countries in the northern hemisphere in recent weeks is expected at this time of year and is not unusual.”

HMPV, which was first identified in 2001, typically causes cold-like symptoms for a few days, but can in rare cases lead to hospitalisation among the very young, old or medically vulnerable.

A number of other countries, including India and the UK, have also reported rising cases of HMPV, as well as other respiratory infections.

The ministry said it has has consulted with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and received the following report: “According to surveillance data from China CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) for the week of December 23-29, 2024, there continues to be a rise in acute respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza, HMPV, rhinovirus and adenovirus. However, the overall scale and intensity of these infections remain lower than during the same period last year. A seasonal increase in respiratory pathogens is expected in countries of the northern hemisphere, particularly during the winter period."

It said as of January 2 the China CDC said there is no state of emergency declared in that country.

The ministry said the influenza vaccine is available, free of charge, at all health centres across the country.

"With the Carnival season upon us, vulnerable persons including the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and those with chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are encouraged to get the influenza vaccine," it said.

The ministry said it will continue to provide updates to the public as necessary.