UTT cop two All Sectors Netball opening-day KO titles

MIC Tigers (Metal Industries Company) and Defence Force compete at the Courts All Sectors Netball League opening knockout tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 4, 2025. - Faith Ayoung

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) won two of three Opening Day Knockout titles when the 2025 Courts All Sectors Netball League got under way at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 3.

UTT, coached by Dr Bridget Adams, battled to victory in the premiership and alternative divisions while University of the West Indies (UWI) topped the championship category.

In the top flight, UTT defeated Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) 8-5 in the final, with goal assist Kalifa McCollin scoring five from six attempts and goal shoot Afeisha Noel earning three from six. Scoring for UTC were Genesis Clifford (four) and Lillah Matthews (one)

In the first semi-final, UTT got past Metal Industries Co. (MIC) 8-3. In the other semi, UTC beat Jabloteh 5-2. These matches comprised two halves at four minutes each.

In the alternative division, UTT swept UTC 4-0 in the title match with Djenaba Davis scoring three from three and Adriana Moreno, one from five attempts. The earlier rounds saw UTT squeeze past Fire Youth 3-2, then better Defence Force 3-1 in the semis.

The other semi-final saw UTC clinch a narrow 2-1 win over TT Post.

And in the championship, UWI edged Bermudez 5-4, with Maikea Bramble finishing perfect, scoring all five attempts. Scoring for Bermudez were Zakiya McKenna (two) and Jocelyn Marcelle (two).

On January 9, the league shoots off with alternative division matches at the same venue. Defence Force face Fire Youth (5.30 pm), Police meet UTT (6.20 pm) and PNYC versus UTC (7.10 pm).