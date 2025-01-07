Missing oil worker's family desperate for closure – 'No body to say goodbye to'

SAD MOM-TO-BE: Candacy Phillip, who is pregnant with her fifth child, is desperate for closure as her husband, oil worker Pete Phillip, remains missing and presumed dead at sea. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

After a sorrowful Christmas season, the four children of missing oil worker Pete Phillip from La Romaine spent an extra day home together yesterday, but are expected to return to school on January 7.

The school term began on January 6.

Had they gone to school on the first day of term, the youngest sibling, a three-year-old preschooler, would have been left at home with the children's pregnant mother. The other children are aged nine, 11 and 13.

At the family’s home on January 6, Candacy Phillip, Pete's wife, explained, "I did not want her (the three-year-old) to feel lonely if they had gone to school.

"The children are asking a lot of questions about their father. They want to know where he is. We spent Christmas and New Year’s waiting for some positive news."

Candacy added, "We have a family chat group, and I keep checking it. I am not getting any positive updates. So much time has passed, and I do not expect him to still be alive. We do not have any new information. We have no body to say goodbye to."

A representative from the Ministry of Education has told Candacy counselling will be provided to the children at their primary school.

Phillip, a worker with Well Services Petroleum Ltd, went missing before dawn on December 22 while on board Rig 110, which partially collapsed at sea.

That was the last time anyone saw him.

A rescue effort began immediately with full support from Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd. After several days of searching, the effort shifted to recovery.

The latest update from Well Services, on December 30, said the search-and-recovery efforts in the designated area had been temporarily paused to allow essential safety measures to be implemented.

"We have no new information. We just want some sort of evidence of him – maybe his boots or bones, anything," Candacy said.

"Three nights ago, we had a family gathering and offered prayers for him. We want closure."

Candacy also mentioned that the company has been in regular contact and assisting the family throughout.

January holds particular significance for the family, not only because it marks the start of a new year but also for personal milestones. Candacy turns 35 on January 9, Pete’s birthday is on January 17, and on January 27, the couple would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Well Services has promised to continue providing regular updates to all key stakeholders.