Search for missing rig worker moves from rescue to recovery

Missing Well Services employee Pete Phillip -

The emergency response to locating missing Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd employee Pete Philip has now turned to a recovery mission after efforts to find him have turned up empty-handed over the last five days.

"After an extensive and thorough effort by the dedicated team at Well Services Petroleum Company Limited (Well Services), in collaboration with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited, we have made the difficult decision to transition from search and rescue operations to a search and recovery phase. Given the length of time that has passed and the challenging maritime conditions, we have regretfully determined that the possibility of survival may be unlikely at this time. This decision was reached with careful consideration, following a comprehensive assessment of the situation and in consultation with recognized experts in the field," a release from the company said on December 26.

The company said this new phase of the operation will be performed "with the safety of all personnel and respect for those affected being our top priority."

"We remain committed to ensuring that the search and recovery is conducted with the utmost respect, professionalism and sensitivity."

It said the company continues to support Philip's family and loved ones.

"Our prayers and support continue to be with them during this incredibly difficult time."

Philip was left unaccounted for after the partial collapse of the company's Rig 110 around 3 am on December 22. A total of 74 workers were evacuated, including one injured. He leaves behind four children and his pregnant wife.

Previous search and rescue efforts included assistance from the Coast Guard, Heritage Petroleum Ltd, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, volunteer fishermen and T&T Salvage.