Search, recovery operations for rig worker temporarily stopped

Missing Well Services employee Pete Phillip. -

Owing to site safety concerns, the search and recovery efforts for oil worker Pete Phillip have been temporarily halted.

A media statement from Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd on December 30 said the company remains fully committed to the search and recovery efforts with the full support of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd.

"The ongoing search and recovery efforts for Pete Phillip in the designated area of interest will be temporarily paused to allow for essential and additional safety measures to be implemented," the statement said.

"This break is necessary to assess and secure the site before resuming the next phase of the operation."

The latest update added that the local authorities, along with search and recovery teams, have been working diligently to locate Phillip.

"During this temporary pause, experts will assess the area and take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all personnel involved in the ongoing search and recovery operations," the statement said.

Phillip is an employee of Well Services.

He went missing before dawn at sea on December 22 while onboard Rig 110, which partially collapsed, causing him to disappear under the water.

The statement added that Anthony Brash, managing director of Well Services, communicated to the family and other stakeholders that the company is fully dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the teams during the execution of the continued search and recovery efforts.

He emphasised that while the temporary pause is essential, Well Services remains steadfast in its commitment to conclude the process with the highest care and respect for those affected.

"The search and recovery teams will continue to work closely with relevant safety and operational experts to ensure the site is secure before resuming activities. The public and the media will be updated on any developments as they arise."

Well services promised to continue updating all key stakeholders regularly. Since the disappearance, the worried relatives, particularly his pregnant wife and their children, have been hoping and praying for a miracle.