Garcia mum on PNM-UNC clash video

IN TERRENCE'S CORNER: Udecott chairman Noel Garcia, left, during a recent general election campaign walkabout with PNM Aranguez/St Joseph candidate Terrence Deyalsingh, right. FILE PHOTO - File Photo

Udecott chairman Noel Garcia is refusing to comment on claims that he attempted to use bullying tactics to disturb a UNC event in St Joseph on the Easter weekend.

The claims were made in a video posted to social media in which a man, wearing a red PNM jersey, is seen arguing loudly with a UNC supporter.

In that video, the UNC supporter accuses the man of trying to disrupt the UNC’s Easter event for children at a park in St Joseph.

Garcia is a member of former Aranguez/St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh's elections campaign team.

The man who recorded the video claimed in it that shortly after the UNC arrived with a truck to “play music for the children,” a PNM truck also pulled up “for the sole purpose of disturbing the event…”

He claimed police were called to ask the PNM music truck driver to leave.

As he continued with the recording, the man in the PNM jersey approached and also began recording with his cellphone.

He warned the UNC supporter, “Do not provoke me!” before claiming the man was involved with criminals.

“Y’all feel because you are dealing with the criminal elements, you can intimidate me!”

The UNC supporter denied this saying, “Sir, we not dealing with no criminals. You is the criminal here. What that truck come here to do? To disturb the children!”

The man in the PNM jersey then lambasts the UNC saying, “You have no plan and we are rejecting you.”

The UNC supporter began heckling him and cut him off, shouting about the PNM’s chances at the April 28 general election. “Allyuh going and loss! Deylasingh cuta** booked. Allyuh going and loss!”

The PNM supporter then repeatedly calls the UNC supporter a criminal and accuses that party of plying young people with intoxicating substances.

“You are a criminal! Y’all giving young black people drugs and rum. You’re a criminal! Y’all can only win by giving young people drugs and rum!”

Asked about the video on April 22, Garcia said he does not comment on any social media videos.

“I have no comment. In general, I don’t comment on social media posts because they are manipulated. They are subject to AI and manipulation.

“I’m not saying this post. I’m saying in general as a rule for me I don’t comment on social media posts especially with the advent of AI.”

Asked if he could confirm any incident involving him and a UNC supporter over the weekend, Garcia said, “I wouldn’t call that an incident I would call it a discussion.”

He added, “I am a very peace-loving man. If you know me. I’m not aggressive. But with the advent of AI I don’t comment on social media posts. It’s a simple as that.”

Garcia ended the conversation by apologising to the Newsday reporter saying, “I’m sorry to disappoint you.”