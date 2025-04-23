Roger Alexander: Let's win election as birthday gift to Kamla

SHAKE ON IT: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is greeted by her candidate for Tunapuna former Snr Supt Roger Alexander at the UNC's recent townhall meeting in Chaguanas. FILE PHOTO -

UNC candidate for Tunapuna, Roger Alexander, hoped the party could win next Monday's general election as a way to celebrate the birthday of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who turned 73 on April 22.

UNC candidates and party officials made a video that was posted to the party's Facebook page, each wishing birthday greetings to Persad-Bissessar, who was prime minister from 2010-2015.

Alexander, who resigned from the TTPS at the rank of Senior Superintendent, said in the video, "Happy birthday. The greatest gift we could give is to make you – just after your birthday – the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago."

Those wishing Persad-Bissessar a straight-off "happy birthday" were Princes Town candidate Dr Aiyna Ali, Oropouche West candidate Dr Lackram Bodoe and Aranguez/St Joseph candidate Devesh Maharaj.

"Happy birthday, leader," was the salutation offered by Barataria/San Juan candidate Saddam Hosein, Oropouche East candidate Davendanath Tancoo, Chaguanas East candidate Vandana Mohit and former senator Wade Mark.

Arouca/Lopinot candidate Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj said, "I wish the happiest of birthdays to our dearest leader."

"Happy birthday, boss" was offered by San Fernando East candidate John Michael Alibocus, former senator Anil Roberts, and former senator Jayanti Lutchmedial. Couva South candidate Barry Padarath said, "A very happy birthday to you, leader."

"Happy birthday, chief," said Chaguanas West candidate Neil Gosine.

La Horquetta/Talparo candidate Phillip Watts said, "Wishing you many, many more birthdays to come."

Caroni Central candidate David Lee said, "Lots of blessings on your birthday."

Tabaquite candidate Sean Sobers gushed,"Happy, happy birthday to the best boss in the world, the best political leader in the world and the best mother in the world."

Persad-Bissessar was due to spend her birthday night giving the feature address at a UNC rally at the La Joya Complex in the key marginal constituency of Aranguez/St Joseph.

She had spent the day before her birthday leading a motorcade through Siparia, the constituency she has held, through successive periods in government and opposition, since 1995.