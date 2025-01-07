Gary Griffith: Young as PM 'a gift' to political rivals

Gary Griffith, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance. -

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith said the announcement of Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young to replace the Prime Minister will usher in a “virtual internal civil war” in the PNM.

Young was named Dr Rowley’s successor at a press conference in Tobago on January 6.

Rowley had announced his decision to retire from electoral politics on January 3.

In a voice message, Griffith said this was a benefit to other parties.

“I think they have given us (other political parties) a gift in disguise. Because instead of the PNM solidifying, what it is going to do is cause major division.

“I know there is not a snowball chance in hell that the general council of the PNM and the rank and file of the PNM would ever vote for somebody like Stuart Young.”

Griffith claimed Young was responsible for his removal as police commissioner.

This led him to question Young’s decision-making abilities.

“We cannot expect anything better from a PNM government, if Stuart Young leads it, as it pertains to the security of the country. We have seen his failures in several other aspects as it pertains to the energy sector and administrative decisions.”

Young is Minister of Energy.

Griffith said the PNM was a “good party” and had done a lot for the development of Trinidad and Tobago, but the country would stagnate under a Young-led administration.

He said that, however, was not his business and the PNM had to deal with that.