Windies to host Pakistan for ODI series in Trinidad from July 21 - August 1
WEST INDIES will host Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from July 21 - August 1.
This was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath at the launch of the Namalco Construction Services Ltd North South Classic on January 6.
All three matches will be day/night contests.
Before that, West Indies travel to Pakistan for a two-match Test series from January 17.
