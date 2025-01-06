Windies to host Pakistan for ODI series in Trinidad from July 21 - August 1

West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, left, celebrates with teammates Roston Chase, center, and captain Shai Hope taking the catch to dismiss England's captain Liam Livingstone during the first ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on October 31, 2024. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES will host Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from July 21 - August 1.

This was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath at the launch of the Namalco Construction Services Ltd North South Classic on January 6.

All three matches will be day/night contests.

Before that, West Indies travel to Pakistan for a two-match Test series from January 17.