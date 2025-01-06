Tafari Waldron, Janae De Gannes win NAAA best junior awards

Tafari Waldron finishes first in the 2024 UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TWO-TIME Carifta Games champion and national record holder Tafari Waldron joined an elite group of young runners when he picked up a rare second successive Junior Athlete of the Year Award from the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) on January 4 in a ceremony held at Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain.

Waldron also won the Under-20 Athlete of the Year Award after what he described as a "tough year." His 2024 season was laden with accolades, most notably defending the 5,000-metre title at the Carifta Games in April, bringing his tally over the years to three medals, including two gold. He also stunned more seasoned runners in November, clinching his first UWI SPEC International Half-Marathon title.

Reflecting on his achievements, Waldron told Newsday, “I did not expect the award to be honest, seeing that I got the award in 2023. I didn’t really expect to get it again this year because we saw good performances from the other athletes, too.

“But it means a lot to me because I was working towards getting it again. It was a tough year with a lot of struggles, ups and downs. It’s really hard to attain the national record and defend the Carifta title, so I’m very proud of that.”

Waldron's Under-20 5,000m national record is 14 minutes, 57.95 seconds, which he set at the Carifta trials. He won the Carifta 5,000m gold medal in 15:01.60.

Waldron is now a senior athlete and says he is firmly focused on winning the senior equivalent and many more medals in the upcoming years.

“I’ll be working towards the Commonwealth Games in 2026,” he announced. “Before that, this year, I want to make the NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association) Under-23 team (and compete) in any other senior meets and potentially medal in all of them.”

Long jump prodigy Janae De Gannes, who won the Junior Female Athlete of the Year Award, joined him among the junior honourees.

De Gannes’ 2024 season was highlighted by her Carifta Games performance, where she broke the long jump record and earned the prestigious Austin Sealey Award for the competition’s most outstanding athlete.

She also captured the Under-20 Female Field Athlete of the Year title.

De Gannes’ achievements were part of a stellar season that confirmed her as one of TT’s most promising athletes.

At the senior level, Olympic 200m and 400m specialist Jereem Richards and national sprint champion Leah Bertrand stood out as the top performers of 2024.

Richards, a two-time World Indoor 400m champion, made history at the Paris Olympics by setting a new national record of 43.78 seconds in the 400m and becoming the first Trinidadian to break the 44-second barrier. He placed fourth in the final.

Alongside his Senior Male Athlete of the Year award, Richards was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, a testament to his stellar performances throughout the season.

Bertrand, meanwhile, has emerged as TT’s premier female sprinter, capturing regional titles and competing fiercely on the international circuit. Her 2024 campaign was marked by regional success and strong showings at international meets, cementing her reputation as a formidable competitor in the 100m and 200m. Bertrand’s efforts earned her the Senior Female Athlete of the Year title and the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year award.

Other notable honourees included Paralympic silver medallist Akeem Stewart, who was recognised for his exceptional performance in 2024, and javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott – a finalist at the Paris Olympics.

Additionally, standout performances from the national boys Under-20 4x100m relay team, and distance runner Nicholas Romany, who excelled in road running and cross-country events, were celebrated.

NAAATT’s ceremony also recognised long-serving contributors to the sport, with Long and Meritorious Service Awards presented to administrators such as Allan Baboolal and Lucretia Warner Burns.

RSS Phoenix Athletics Club took home both the Juvenile and Junior Club of the Year awards, while Abilene Wildcats AC was named Senior Club of the Year.

HONOUR ROLL

Youth and Junior Awards

Under 9 Male: Jahmir Christian

Under 9 Female: Kiome Reid

Under 11 Male: Azziron Williams

Under 11 Female: Naomi Phillip

Under 13 Male: Seth Sylvester

Under 13 Female: Gloria Henry

Under 15 Male - Track: Jayden Goodridge

Under 15 Female - Track: Oshea Cummings

Under 15 Male - Field: Michal Paul

Under 15 Female - Field: Karissa Williams

Under 17 Male - Track: Kadeem Chinapoo

Under 17 Female - Track: Jenna Marie Thomas

Under 17 Male - Field: Tyrique Vincent

Under 17 Female - Field: Peyton Winter

Under 20 Male - Track: Tafari Waldron

Under 20 Female - Track: Sole Frederick

Under 20 Male - Field: LeBron James

Under 20 Female - Field: Janae De Gannes

Senior Awards

Men - Track: Jereem Richards

Female - Track: Leah Bertrand

Men - Field: Keshorn Walcott

Female - Field: Portious Warren

Multi Events Male: Dorian Charles

Multi Events Female: Kaori Robley

Road Running Male: Nicholas Romany

Road Running Female: Samantha Shukla

Cross Country Male: Nicholas Romany

Cross Country Female: April Francis

Special Recognitions

Outstanding Performances:

Aaron Antoine: Men’s high jump national record (2.19m)

Nathan Cumberbatch: Boys U20 indoor 800m national record (1:47)

Wimana Akeem Stewart: Silver medal at 2024 Paralympic Games

Boys U20 4x100 Relay Team: Multiple gold medal wins at international events

Dorian Charles: Boys U20 decathlon national record (6,954 points)

Sole Frederick: Girls U20 indoor 200m national record (23.55 seconds)

Janae De Gannes: Carifta Games long jump record and Austin Sealey Award

Tafari Waldron: Boys U20 5000m Carifta Games winner (14:57.95)

Jereem Richards: National record of 43.78 seconds at Paris Olympics

Keshorn Walcott: Javelin throw finalist at Paris Olympics

Overall Awards

President’s Rising Star Award: Kadeem Chinapoo

Junior Male of the Year: Tafari Waldron

Junior Female of the Year: Janae De Gannes

Senior Male of the Year: Jereem Richards

Senior Female of the Year: Leah Bertrand

Club Awards

Juvenile Club of the Year: RSS Phoenix A/C

Junior Club of the Year: RSS Phoenix A/C

Senior Club of the Year: Abilene Wildcats A/C

Long and Meritorious Service Awards

Allan Baboolal, Wade Franklyn, Durly Lucas, Lucretia Warner Burns, Joyce Thomas