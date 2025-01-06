Certified Sampson opens ice cream store branch in Trincity

Jemel "Certified Sampson" Sampson opens the newest branch of Certified Scoop at East Gates Mall in Trincity. -

CERTIFIED Scoop now has an additional home at East Gates Mall in Trincity. Owned by social media influencer Jamel "Certified Sampson" Sampson, he hopes the business and the brand continue to thrive.

The brand's first location was launched at South Park Mall in San Fernando in August 2024.

He opened the Trincity location on January 3 supported by several members of the public, including government ministers.

Sampson is popular for his online comedy sketches and skits.

In a press release sent to Newsday, the brand Sampson has over 2.5 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

He said this new location was chosen because his team "listened to the people" and understood their needs.

“East Gates is a nice sweet spot for customers who live in central Trinidad, Arima or even Port of Spain who want a taste of the Certified Scoop experience.”

The release said the store has flavours "for the entire family" such as vanilla, salted caramel, chocolate, soursop, coconut and several others.

"To meet the demand of fans and followers, the East Gates location also doubles as a merchandise hub where customers and supporters can also purchase a variety of Certified Sampson t-shirts, hats, cups and other limited edition items that feature the various social media characters including ‘Ezekiel’, ‘Screws’ and ‘Zion.'"

The launch was attended by Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, alderman Kareem Marcelle of the Port of Spain City Corporation and former chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson.

The managing director of East Gates Mall, Edward Aboud, said the facility was thrilled to welcome Sampson and his fanbase to the mall.

“East Gates Mall is an experience anchored by family entertainment. We will also have a bowling alley opened in the next three-four weeks.”

The Trincity location is open from Monday-Thursday from 12-9pm, and from Friday-Sunday from 11am-10pm.

The release added that customers can expect a back-to-school promotion on January 6 at both branches.