Trinidad and Tobago U17 prospect: Discipline key for World Cup qualifiers

TT men's under-17 trialist Dominic Joseph stands alongside coach Shawn Cooper during a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - TTFA

Vancouver Whitecaps Academy player Dominic Joseph said discipline and hard work will be the key ingredients needed for Trinidad and Tobago’s 2025 Fifa Under-17 Men’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Coached by Shawn Cooper, TT’s under-17 men will compete in Concacaf’s World Cup qualifying tourney from February 7-16. To qualify for the global tournament in Qatar, the team must top a group that includes the British Virgin Islands, Guyana, Sint Maarten and hosts Costa Rica.

And while Joseph said it’s the most talented group he’s been involved with, he said the team’s journey will not be easy.

“I feel like something we're strong at in this group is definitely discipline, especially with all the running we're doing. We're making sure we're working our hardest because we know it's going to be really tough to qualify for a World Cup,” Joseph said in a video shared by TT Football Association on January 2.

“I find there's a lot of talent in this group. I've been to a couple of teams, but this is by far the most talent I've seen in a group. I think we're going to go really far.”

>

The Canada-born Joseph is a central midfielder who can also play the number-ten role. He said he can bring a creative spark to the team if chosen in Cooper’s final squad.

Joseph said he can definitely see himself committing to playing for TT, and noted the country’s rise in the sport.

“(I) just (like) the culture. We keep growing and growing in the football association and I just want to help as much as I can towards the cause. I feel that would be such a great experience,” he said, when asked about his reason to try out for the TT squad.

“A lot of kids would love to do that so I'm very grateful I got the opportunity to try and make the World Cup. Hopefully, we will.”

Joseph said he’s followed the rise of players such as Halifax Wanderers captain Andre Ramersad and admires the footballing talent produced by TT.

Joseph’s dad resides in Santa Cruz and is a former Fatima College player. He said playing in a World Cup would mean the world to him and his family.

“I think it will be huge for us to qualify for a World Cup, especially for my grandparents who are always watching football at home, and they're staying up-to-date. They'd love to see me playing in a World Cup for (TT).”

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup was expanded to 48 teams and will be held from November 5-27, with Concacaf being allotted eight slots. Cooper’s charges will begin their campaign against Guyana on February 7, with their last game – and potentially toughest assignment – coming against Costa Rica on February 16.