UWI deputy dean: TTCB academy will produce global stars

Abdul Raheem Toppin was named the most outstanding inductee at the TTCB/SporTT Academy to cop the President's Award from TTCB president Azim Bassarath. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board‘s under-19 academy programme is being praised as an incubator of national and regional stars worthy of emulation by the global community.

This was the consensus when the Sport Company (SporTT)-sponsored live-in camp for the most talented cricketers held its graduation ceremony last Saturday.

The gala affair celebrated the successful completion of the holistic initiative with individual awards at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Debideen Manick, a certified CWI coach/tutor, conducted the course alongside experienced trainer Gerald Garcia, over successive weekends at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre at Balmain, Couva.

Delivering the feature address was Amanda Reifer, the Deputy Dean of International Partnerships and Business Development at the University of the West Indies Faculty of Sports, which she helped establish. She also holds two management degrees.

Also present was Azim Bassarath, TTCB president and CWI vice-president of CWI, members of the TTCB national executive and Johan Williams, of the Sports Development and Performance Unit at SporTT.

Parents, guardians and special guests were also part of the Christmas-themed event.

Reifer, a Barbadian, said she saw not only the future of local cricket but of the regional game.

“You are standing on the threshold of greatness which comes from within. It does not have colour, class, creed or status. It can take many forms,” Reifer said.

Asked by Bassarath to discuss what it takes to become a complete cricketer, she said the question is central to the young cricketers’ journey to the top.

“It is about combining skill, mindset, discipline, fitness and character into a package to carry you through not just your cricket career,” Reifer said.

She said programmes like the TTCB/SporTT Academy are vital to prepare, not just as an athlete but as individuals who can make a significant impact.

She said she was fortunate recently to visit the Manchester City Football Club in England where she got a behind-the-scenes look, and have a meaningful engagement about the top-flight club’s structure, programmes, philosophy, strategy and key priorities.

“As a sport administrator it was truly eye-opening and helped me understand what it requires to build successful teams – and my takeaway is that we can and must do better.”

Reifer said it was not about how much money is available but how the spending is prioritised, and what are the key strategies to expand talent over time.

“That level of intention is what creates champions,” she said. “And those seeds are being planted right here by the TTCB/SporTT Academy. What we must aim to do now is nurture it to be strong enough to withstand the elements.”

She referenced the world-beating career of master batsman Brian Lara who did not sit back and wait for success but dared to dream, shattering records to become a source of inspiration to youngsters.

“But dreaming is not enough. He put in the hard work. He sacrificed his time, comfort, and his leisure, fully committing himself in the pursuit of excellence which not only made him great but legendary.”

She also described the rise of Jamaican record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt whose career was not without challenges, injuries, distractions, and temptations.

“But what set him apart was his unshakeable mindset in one of the most highly individualistic sport. And even as the world shared his triumphs, Bolt remained grounded and focused, never losing sight of what truly mattered: continuous improvement and most important, humility.”

She said both Lara and Bolt show that success does not come from excuses but from action. "If you truly want something you must commit to it wholeheartedly,” said Reifer.

Reifer told the inductees that they need to set clear goals of what they hoped to achieve in the years ahead, breaking it into actionable sets.

“Discipline is your foundation. Talent alone will not get you far. The world is full of cricketers who had immense talent but never made it. Without it you are like a ship without a captain,” she said.

She next highlighted the value of physical and mental fitness especially in the demanding sport of cricket where the body is the engine.

“Prioritise fitness and nutrition, learn to recover well and build the mental strength to handle the pressures of competition."

The inductees were told that faith, meditation, and mindfulness will act as an anchor to stay firmly grounded and will be a guide during the highs and lows.

Reifer said family and a support system are crucial in sharing the sacrifices that are part of the the demanding journey to the top.

Also, the role of mentorship is very crucial from those who have walked the path before, whether it comes from coaches, senior players or those who understand the journey.

“They are here to guide you to avoid pitfalls. But mentorship only works if you take the initiative. Do not wait for handouts. The world owes you nothing. You need to create opportunities for yourselves.”

Addressing the TTCB, Reifer said the academy has the potential to become a global model, and must be pursued with continuous effort, collaboration and a willingness to adapt to the future.

“The key is to have a vision, and a will to act, to make change no matter how long it takes. There are like-minded people out there and this provides huge opportunities for the academy and the continues elevation of the TTCB programmes.”

SPECIAL AWARDS

Most Promising Inductee: Aneal Rooplal

Most Improved Inductee: Luke Ali

Best Leadership Qualities: Nial Maingot

Most Disciplined Inductee: Mihael Ramdass

Inductee with the Beat Journal: Zachary Madray

Presentation for Technical Ability: Johanson Gajadhar

Best All-round Inductee: Renaldo Fournillier

Most Outstanding Inductee: Abdul Raheem Toppin

The other participants in the 2024 TTCB/SporTT Academy were Aadian Racha, Aaron Basant, Alexander Chase, Alvin Sonny, Christian Lall, Jayden Kent, Joseph Mendoza, Ryan Yearwood, Samir Saroop and Zakilon Beckles.