"Rejoicing in Regrello"

Joshua Regrello - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: The world record of Joshua Regrello as attained in the 31 hours of playing pan is certainly reason for rejoicing. The young man, via a model of perseverance, commitment and aspiration towards the achievement of excellence, showed resilience in the face of the physically-challenging playing for such an extensive period, and has shown our youths as capable of overcoming challenges.

As we celebrate and extend kudos, it may be worth advising of Joshua's beginnings in the field of pan and music.

He was a mere five-plus years when he appeared on stage at Naparima Bowl in 2003 as a pan soloist on the occasion of the annual concert of the Grant Memorial Presbyterian School (GMPS). Well do we remember his playing the ditty, "Bits of paper, bits of paper, lying on the floor." While he played for maybe 31 seconds then, now we see him playing for 31 hours.

The School Improvement Plan, funded by the IDB, was aimed at music theory and practical, the former in the classroom and the latter in the pan orchestra of the school. The tutor, Hudson Henry, recognised his talent and boldly gave him that challenge a mere five months after start of the plan. We also remember his parents and grandparent being there.

Was that the beginning of his illustrious career? Maybe! What is more useful is to examine the curriculum diversity of our schools as we look at reform. The quest for more visual and performing arts in our schools system, as suggested at the Caricom consultation, shows a new and welcome definition and scope of the term "academia."

All of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, TT and other countries expressed the view that sports and agriculture should likewise be viewed as academics.

Schools assessment must include these areas. The recent scholarships awarded went into more than the traditional subjects and myopic view of academic.

It is noteworthy that almost all schools have the word "holistic" in their mission and vision statements but often with little implementation. Our mantra at GMPS was "Do it in a meaningful way" – no mediocrity.

Joshua, while you performed at the concert in 2003 Rejoice in Grant's Dream, we rejoice in your achievement today and look forward to you maybe breaking your own record. The nation is on a natural high because of you.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired past principal, GMPS