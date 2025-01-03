Operation BLAST sees success as weed seized in west

Cannabis seized in Western Division on January 1. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A quantity of high-grade compressed cannabis was found and seized in the Western Division on the night of January 1.

A statement from the police on January 2 said around 7.45 pm on January 1, they went to a house at Kandahar Street, St James and found a suitcase, a black garbage bag and a crocus bag which contained 70 packages of cannabis. All the packages combined weighed 36.6 kilogrammes. No arrests were made in this exercise.

Also in the Western Division on January 1, police held an exercise between 10 pm and 8 pm.

A 25-year-old man was held in connection with robbery offences, a 38-year-old was held for shooting offences in Diego Martin and a 19-year-old was held for larceny.

Police said investigations are still ongoing into all three matters.

>

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of tactical support Collis Hazel said Operation BLAST – Bringing Land and Sea Together – uses all branches of the police service and organises targeted operations under its section leaders.

In December 2024, Operation BLAST exercises led to seven people being arrested and two high-powered rifles (AK-47 and AR-15) and a quantity of cannabis (1.2 kilogrammes) being seized.

During these exercises in December, police arrested seven people, oversaw 581 stop-and-searches and issued 329 tickets.