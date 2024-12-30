Country deserves better leadership

PNM political leader Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As the Christmas season continues, a time meant for joy, unity, and hope, the people of TT are instead gripped by fear and despair. The alarming rate of violence, crime, poverty, and social inequality has painted a grim picture of our nation under Dr Rowley and the PNM. How much more can we endure?

It is undeniable that TT is facing unprecedented challenges. The surge in violent crime has turned our once-vibrant communities into shadows of their former selves. Families are torn apart and citizens live in constant fear. The failure of the government to effectively address this issue has left many questioning its commitment to safeguarding the lives of people.

In addition to the rampant crime, poverty continues to rise. Countless families are struggling to make ends meet, with many unable to afford basic necessities. The economic disparities in our society grow wider daily, creating an environment of despair for those who feel forgotten and ignored by their leaders. Financial scandals, a lack of transparency, and widespread corruption have only exacerbated the public’s mistrust of the administration.

We are also witnessing an erosion of justice and equality. Injustices plague our institutions, and the voices of the marginalised go unheard. Where is the fairness and accountability that a government is supposed to uphold? Where is the vision to uplift every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status?

This is not the TT we deserve. The nation is crying out for a fresh start, a new direction, and leaders who truly care about the well-being of all citizens. We need a government that prioritises the safety, prosperity, and equality of people over partisan politics and personal gain.

The time has come for us to rise together and demand change. We cannot afford to remain silent while our beloved nation suffers under the weight of failed leadership. It is time for us to take action, to hold those in power accountable, and to seek a future where justice, opportunity, and peace prevail.

Let us remember that the power ultimately lies with the people. We must unite and use our voices to bring about the change TT so desperately needs. The PNM and Rowley have had their chance, and they have failed to deliver. The time for excuses is over; the time for action is now.

Together we can save TT. Together we can rebuild our nation and create a brighter future for generations to come. Let us demand justice. Let us demand better leadership. Let us demand a new beginning.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima