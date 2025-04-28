After election we must put country first

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On the morning of April 29 the sun will rise and the country will begin to accept the results of the election from the night before. All the laughter and tears from the results would have been replaced by the uncertain future that we all must now confront together as one nation, one people.

One of the burning questions that would need to be answered almost immediately is the position of opposition leader. It is absolutely clear who would be prime minister if either of the two major parties secures victory. But what if the Opposition Leader fails in her third attempt to lead her party into government? Would she step down and allow the UNC to chart a new course with a new leader?

Many would look to Roodal Moonilal, but what about someone more youthful? Perhaps Saddam Hosein. Khadijah Ameen? These three names come immediately to mind.

On the PNM side, should the Prime Minister fail to lead the PNM back into office, can he convince the majority of his MPs to support him as opposition leader? His task I imagine will be much more difficult.

Penny Beckles has been rejected by three former PMs. Is it finally her time? What about Foster Cummings? Or Brian Manning? It will be interesting to see.

This election is likely to be one of the most keenly contested in recent history, and when it's over we must all keep in mind that the things that divide us are much smaller than the things that unite us. We all have to live and survive in our beloved country, and it will be incumbent on all of us to support whichever party forms the next government to ensure the success of TT.

The government and the opposition will need to put aside their differences and immediately convene a bipartisan team to address the issue of crime, which is affecting every citizen.

When the election is over, it will be one country, one people. It will be time to put country first.

SHELDON RAGOONANAN

Sangre Grande