Touched by grief
THE EDITOR: Many of us have been touched by grief. I offer this because it may resonate with some readers.
On Grief
Death of someone we loved dearly can leave us feeling empty
It casts a long shadow on the backdrop of our lives
Its unpredictability can numb
Yet they say it should propel us to live
Sometimes lost in the darkness of our thoughts
We feel helpless and hopeless
At these times action is needed
We gently encourage ourselves to go out into the world
Perhaps the light of day will lead the way
One small step at a time.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
Comments
"Touched by grief"