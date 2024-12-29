Pannist in 31-hour world record bid: Joshua’s pan glory

Joshua Regrello poses next to his Pan and the time panel marking the 31 hours in his bid for the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest pan marathon on December 28. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

IN a time when this country is grappling with a staggering crime rate, particularly an all-time high in murders, a ray of hope emerged through the passion and perseverance of pannist Joshua "D Pan Man" Regrello.

The talented pannist has achieved a remarkable feat, making two Guinness World Records (GWR) attempts, offering a much-needed moment of positivity and inspiration to a nation in need of a reminder of its strength.

Regrello's historic journey saw him setting out to set the records for the longest marathon playing the steelpan and the longest marathon playing a chrome pan (from the musical instrument of Trinidad and Tobago) captured the hearts of people nationwide.

His initial goal was to play continuously for 30 hours at Wack Radio 91.1 FM, on Coffee Street in San Fernando from 6 am on December 27.

But in true form, Regrello pushed past the limit, extending his performance by an extra hour, completing a total of 31 hours, with only two 25-minute breaks.

At around 1.31 pm, confetti flew in the air, and there were louder cheers.

The event was streamed live across multiple platforms, including Wack Radio's, Regrello's, and other social media channels, for his performance to reach thousands of people from Trinidad and Tobago and the world.

Both in-person audiences and virtual followers cheered him on as he played tune after tune on the national instrument.

Among those cheering were relatives including his parents, former San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and Kamla Regrello.

The overwhelming support and positive energy saw people flooding the social media platforms with messages of encouragement as the music sought to have created a unifying force.

For Regrello, this attempt was not just about setting a new benchmark.

"This is not just a victory for me but for everyone who had been a part of this, from planning to being here," he said after the feat.

He paid special attention to the witnesses, including police and fire officers, saying evidence could not have been submitted to GWR without the input from independent witnesses.

GWR, originally the Guinness Book of Records, is the ultimate authority on record-breaking achievements.

Regrello also thanked everyone for the "overwhelming" experience and admitted that he was exhausted after playing for many hours.

He added, "People have been up watching since 6 am with us and stayed the entire time."

He said other musicians can accomplish so much with the steelpan.

Regrello said he did not think that it was impossible to extend his performance by an hour, considering his concerts are usually five to six hours of high-energy performances.

He explained that while there was not much preparation to extend, his being a seasoned performer and performing very often saw him to the end.

He believed he could have continued playing for 35 hours but stopped at 31 because of the limit set on the stop clock.

He could not say how many songs he played within 31 hours, saying some moments were a blur.

Many entertainers joined in his journey to lend support and add more vibes. These include violinist Darion "Mr Strings" Dennis, DJ Ultra Simmo (Jordan Simmons) and Aaron "Voice the Artiste" St Louis.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell joined Regrello on the stage, saying he was made of perseverance, grit, endurance and discipline.

The minister added that every Trinbagonian should identify with such positive attributes.

He congratulated Regrello on behalf of the ministry.

"You made us proud," he said.

Regrello played with passion, accompanied by his trademark smile, and despite the fatigue, his hands remained steady.

A crowd greeted him outside the station's building as a hero with words of praise.

The Prime Minister took to Facebook, saying: "On behalf of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, and even as we await the official confirmation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Joshua Regrello, on successfully completing your attempt to set the Guinness World Record for playing the steelpan for an astonishing 30 hours and surpassing your goal to reach 31 hours."

"Your dedication, perseverance, and passion for our national instrument have been and continue to be truly inspiring. You have created history and more so, you have been able to unite our country and the diaspora during this holiday season."

Dr Rowley charged that Regrello had filled a nation with pride, adding he was sure that the pioneers of the steelpan who have passed on, and those who are still with us, were tremendously proud of him.

"Your remarkable effort not only highlights your personal commitment to excellence but also shines a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago," Rowley said.

"The steelpan is a symbol of our creativity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of our people, and through your achievement, you have elevated our beloved art form to new heights on the global stage."

He added that the feat was a testament to the power of music to unite, uplift and inspire.

"You have made us all immensely proud, and your achievement will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to future generations of musicians and artists, both here at home and around the world," Rowley said.

"Once again, congratulations on this extraordinary accomplishment. You have truly made your mark in history, and the nation celebrates with you."

Apart from the PNM leadership, the PNM National Women's League also commented saying the historic accomplishment shines a spotlight on Regrello's incredible talent and determination.

The statement said it also elevates our nation's cherished national instrument to new heights of global recognition.

"The steelpan, an emblem of Trinidad and Tobago's cultural identity, resonates with the soul of our people. Joshua's record-breaking performance serves as a reminder of the creativity and resilience that define who we are," a media statement said.

"His dedication and hard work exemplify the boundless potential of our citizens and inspire us to dream big, aim high, and persevere in the face of challenges."

Congratulations have been pouring in from the political divide.

Dr Michael Dowlath, the UNC candidate chosen to contest the San Fernando West seat congratulated Regrello on the remarkable endeavour.

The former principal of Naparima College in San Fernando added: "As a proud alumnus of Naparima College, your dedication and passion for music embody the excellence and determination fostered at the school. Best of luck on this incredible journey."

Chaguanas West MP, Dinesh Rambally said: "Congratulations to Joshua 'D Pan Man' Regrello on achieving this monumental milestone and setting a new Guinness World Record for marathon-playing the steelpan!"

The opposition MP added, "Your determination, endurance, and love for our national instrument have brought tremendous pride to Trinidad and Tobago. We applaud you for this historic accomplishment and for showing the world what our national instrument – and our people – are capable of. Bravo, Joshua!"

Pan Trinbago also celebrated Regrello, saying the feat was a win for him and "for our culture."

A media statement said its president, Beverley Ramsey-Moore, offered heartfelt congratulations.

It added that the historic achievement underscores the steelpan's profound global impact and reflects the steelpan community's unwavering dedication.

It is a source of immense pride for all of Trinidad and Tobago, a nation celebrated as the mecca of steelpan.

It quoted Ramsey-Moore as saying, "As the world governing body for the steelpan, Pan Trinbago stands united in celebrating this monumental milestone. Joshua's passion, resilience, and unyielding determination are an inspiration to all."

"This is not just a win for Joshua but a triumph for our culture, our heritage and our global steelpan family. In this transformational year for the steelpan, his achievement solidifies our instrument's status as a beacon of creativity and excellence."

The statement added that his name is now etched in history, elevating the steelpan and showcasing the magic of Trinidad and Tobago's national treasure to the world.

Acting CEO of Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services (TTCSI) Daren Lee Sing congratulated Regrello on behalf of the board of directors, management, members and staff.

He charged that Regrello played a pivotal role in placing this country and its instrument on the global map.

"This Guinness Book of Records feat of achieving over 30 hours of steelpan playing is a positive notch in the right direction for the creative sector. What a way to end 2024 and welcome 2025," a statement from TTCSI said.

"TTCSI is hopeful that other brilliant sons and daughters of our soil will rise up and take up the challenge on behalf of the creative sector."