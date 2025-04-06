Small parties seek inroads in Tunapuna

Patriotic Front candidate for Tunapuna Aleksei Henry -

AT LEAST three small parties offered candidates for Tunapuna who each expressed confidence in their prospects in the marginal seat whose past fortunes have see-sawed between the PNM and UNC.

Reporters met representatives from the NTA, Patriotic Front and The Humanity Campaign (THC) at the office of the returning officer at Upper El Dorado Community Centre on April 4.

NTA candidate Savita Pierre told reporters the nomination process had been easy and smooth, with very pleasant staff from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

She explained why she was representing the NTA. "Because their values align with my values, in terms of integrity, accountability and accessibility, so I decided to align with a party which holds the same values as mine." Pierre said she lived in the constituency, was an education consultant by profession, and was now completing her doctorate in education.

Reporters asked about the short time to election day, April 28, and how she planned to engage local voters.

"I have been engaging with the community quite before time, as a custodian placed in the community.

"So we are on the ground. We are engaged from Acono (St Joseph) come right down to Riverside (Curepe). We have been in Caura and various areas as well. So far we are doing an excellent job."

Newsday asked if residents were raising any specific issues with her.

"Definitely. The issues are all around us. Crime, safety. Our residents have serious safety concerns.

"Infrastructure. No development in terms of our young people.

"So I do bring a whole new face to politics and I intend to work on the ground together with my residents, holding their hands and getting the job done."

Asked what the NTA could do relative to the UNC's push for security, she cited NTA's political leader Gary Griffith's past role as what she described as "one of the best" commissioners of police ever in TT.

"So, you know we are well equipped to be able to deal with safety, and safety in Tunapuna."

Newsday asked if TT has room for third parties or whether these just had a nuisance value or a vote-splitting value.

"Yes. I believe there is room on the ground. You will hear the sentiments of my residents. They want change.

"It is the same thing for the last 15 years we have been receiving from both PNM and UNC.

"They (residents) are absolutely happy to have a third-party option."

Patriotic Front candidate Aleksei Henry told reporters this was his first foray into politics.

"Not a seasoned politician, but my aims and ambitions are to help the people." He said he was born and bred in Tacarigua.

"I am currently pursuing my PhD in history (at UWI, St Augustine)."

Asked about his chances of winning Tunapuna, he replied, "I think it is very, very good. The feedback has been good, especially with the younger persons."

He reiterated that his focus would be on the people, especially the youth.

Asked why he was with the Patriotic Front, he said the party's representatives were not seasoned politicians.

"So more or less we are just like everyone else on the ground. What you feel, is what we feel. So we understand what it is when we go to the supermarket, the high prices of food.

"We understand the plight and the fight of the people on the ground, so that is the reason for me choosing the Patriotic Front.

Newsday asked how he intended to get his message across in Tunpuna just weeks before election day.

Henry said, "We intend to push a very aggressive social media campaign. The young people are on social media.

"Also we intend to do a lot of walks. I have started doing that. So we are going to meet with the constituents very soon, most likely this weekend." He promised to issue a walk schedule.

"Remember vote change, not exchange. Vote for the heart, vote for the Patriotic Front."

Newsday spoke to Marcus Ramkissoon, head of the Trinidad Humanity Campaign (THC) whose candidates are himself in Aranguez/St Joseph, Leshawn Gopee in Tunapuna (who was present with him), and Christopher Mathura in St Augustine. Asked what he hoped for the THC to accomplish in this election, he said to voice the party's opposition to dubious decisions such as his fears of a huge rise in the cost of electricity, the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, and possible campaign finance donations siphoned off from contract-padding.

"We need to work for change in TT.

"Only small parties can make change because they have no obligation to financiers and friends.

"We will bring real value to this country and show how we could come back to a real paradise." He said TT's economy was one-eighth that of Dubai, saying, "We could have so much."

Urging voters to support decent candidates, he said, "We are pleased to offer ourselves up."

Ramkissoon said the THC was not a party of quitters. He said in 2020, the THC was the fourth largest party out of 19 contending in the TT general election.

"It is in your hands, TT.

"Don't just sit down at home and say, 'It is hopeless.'

"It is not hopeless when you have some smaller parties that are here for a long time. Come out and vote!"