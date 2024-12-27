Joshua Regrello attempts world-record pan marathon

At age 26, Joshua Regrello has already made pan history by becoming the first pannist to perform on the Great Wall of China.

Today, he aims to make a record-breaking feat to further solidify Trinidad and Tobago’s position as the land of the steelpan and secure his place as the one responsible for this masterful experience.

From 6 am on December 27 to midnight on December 28, Regrello will engage in 30 hours of steelpan music to enter into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest playing pan marathon.

The event will unfold at Wack Radio station on Coffee Street, San Fernando, owned by Kenny Phillips.

It is not Phillips’ first foray into the Guinness Books as he has facilitated Junior Bisnath of the Kaisoca Moko Jumbies to record the longest lead pencil – the longest number of hours a stilt walker can undertake and the largest number of stilt walkers in one space.

He did not get into the world records, but Phillips is throwing his support behind Regrello, who is a family friend.

“I admire what he is doing. He has always been pushing the envelope for steelpan and now he is taking it to a different level. It’s very interesting and innovative and, my family and I support him all the way,” said Phillips.

The son of former San Fernando mayor and CEO of Skiffle Junia Regrello and Kamla Regrello, the young pannist known as D Panman, said his mother always bought a Guinness Book of World Records for his brother, every Christmas.

This planted the seed of having a world record from an early age and about a year ago when he saw a Canadian DJ had achieved a record for being the youngest DJ to play in a club, the idea was cemented in his brain.

“When I went to China and saw how an area was blocked off just for me to play pan on it, it showed me what is possible with pan.”

Different ideas were explored as he wanted to do something crazy to commemorate World Steelband Day 2024.

Nothing quite fitting the outside-of-the-box thinking emerged until the idea of a longest pan-playing marathon.

It took time for him to do his research, realise there was no such existing record, write to the administrators, get all the guidelines and particulars and finally, the go-ahead.

“So, on December 27 and 28, we are going to do a live stream at Wack Radio, allowance is made for small breaks.”

In between, he said, to break the monotony, he has invited 30 guest artistes and content creators who will perform and interact with the live and in-studio audience.

“I will be introducing a new guest every hour. People are welcome to show up at Wack and vibes with us.”

Phillips said the show will be streamed on all his platforms, but the radio segment would be cutting in and out.

“We cannot give 30 hours of radio for the event. That is just not feasible.”

Because it is a costly exercise for the record-holding administrators, witnesses, including from the ministries representing youths and tourism and culture, have been engaged to verify what is taking place.

“The requirement is to have objective witnesses. Because it is a marathon, the witnesses can only be there for a four-hour period. So we have a bunch of people on shift who will be there, monitoring.”

Regrello is excited and looking forward to establishing himself as a serious musician.

“It is a fitting end to a remarkable year. This is the first year I have ever travelled by myself to perform. I travelled with Skiffle in the past when I was part of the Triplets (a boy band with friends from Naparima College), we travelled to LA to perform.

“This year, I went to China, twice. I performed in Barbados, Florida, Guyana, St Maarten and a whole lot of other places. Achieving this goal would be a nice way to close off the year.”

He is not the first panman to attempt this venture. In 2016 Marcus Lewis, also known as Mr Pantastick of Tobago, tried a 24-hour segment but was unsuccessful.

Regrello said whether or not he achieves the status, it would motivate him.

“It would bring some sort of public eminence to what I do.”

Having put his law studies on hold for his musical career, Regrello, who has gained a reputation for being a soca artiste, still believes he has not achieved enough,

“For me, I don’t think I have any accolades. Unfortunately, human beings regard you based on you achievements, how many awards you have won.

“I don’t really think highly of myself. I think I lack confidence and this is one thing, even if I don’t set the world record, this attempt would be a confidence booster for me.

“While it is all about setting the world record, at the end of the day I would just be able to validate myself.”