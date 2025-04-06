Forde: I'm a loyal servant of Tunapuna

PNM supporters at Exodus Pan Theatre, Tunapuna on April 5. - Ayanna Kinsale

PNM Tunapuna candidate Esmond Forde says he has been a loyal servant of the constituency.

He made this comment at a PNM public meeting at Exodus Pan Theatre, Tunapuna on April 5.

Forde told party supporters, "I am a Tunapuna man."

He recalled his journey from his family's home on Fairley Street to MP in 2015, 2020 and his post as deputy speaker.

Forde noted a person was going around the constituency seeking votes.

He said this person speaks about crime but knows nothing about Tunapuna, an obvious reference to former police officer Roger Alexander who represents the UNC.

Never mentioning the person's name, Forde said, "Tell him about the Eagle Eye."

Forde said that under his tenure, Tunapuna was now covered by the Eagle Eye CCTV camera project initiated by the business community.

"Over 75 per cent of homes in Tunapuna have access to Eagle Eye."

Forde said the system has been so successful, that it has expanded to neighbouring constituencies in St Joseph and Lopinot.

He reminded constituents of other outsiders who came seeking their votes in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

Forde said his opponents in the April 28 general election must receive the same treatment as they did.

"We must reject them."

He told constituents this was not a time to make the wrong decision.

"We must accept decency over drama. Tunapuna, I am dedicated to you."

Forde thanked Prime Minister Stuart Young and his predecessor Dr Rowley for their unwavering support for him and commitment to national development.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and Young was sworn in as prime minister one day later.

He said the PNM has stood the test of time and other political opponents have faded into oblivion.

Forde called on constituents to reject the latest opponent to challenge the PNM.

"An unholy band of bandits called a coalition of interests."

Rowley, who is still the PNM political leader, was in the audience.