Prisons commissioner responds to gun, ammo, drugs find

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe. - Photo courtesy Prison Service

A NINE MM PISTOL with seven rounds of ammunition, seven cell phones and ten home-made weapons were seized during a joint inter-agency operation at the Maximum-Security Prison on Golden Grove Road, Arouca on April 2.

Following the discovery, acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe said the raid was “normative” when asked what prompted it.

“We conduct these operations to ensure the prison is sanitised of unauthorised items.”

In a phone interview with Newsday on April 4, Corraspe also revealed an additional search had been conducted at the Port of Spain prison on March 4, during which 30 cell phones, an undisclosed amount of marijuana and other drugs, as well as home-made phone chargers and weapons, were confiscated.

Addressing the gun found at Golden Grove, Corraspe indicated the service is considering implementing new initiatives but did not comment any further on it.

“I certainly don’t want to disclose what they are for security reasons. You don’t want to give people advance knowledge of our plans so they can circumvent it.”

He said both he and the prison’s executive team are deeply concerned about the presence of such a prohibited item (gun) being found in the facility.

“It (a gun) could cause great harm and injury, not only to our officers but also between inmates. If used for an escape, it could present a serious national security threat.”

Corraspe said he had a conversation with officers at the Port of Spain prison where he reminded them of the challenging environment they work in. He added contraband is entering the prison via drones but acknowledged it is sometimes aided by officers acting unlawfully.

“I told the officers: the time has come to draw a clear line in the sand. We need to distinguish between officers who are acting lawfully and those who are not. If an officer is acting unlawfully, we have to question whether that officer is upholding the principles of their role, whether they are truly a prison officer.”

He stressed the importance of the officers’ role in national security, saying no other agency has the same responsibility and officer work in a controlled environment with high-risk inmates.

He stressed officers have a difficult job, balancing the demands of keeping offenders behind bars while maintaining a healthy home life, saying it takes courage and character, which often goes unsung because it is done behind prison walls.

“Officers continue to fulfil their oath of office every day and night on behalf of the citizens of TT.”

Asked whether the gun could have been smuggled in with the help of an officer, Corraspe was cautious in his response.

“I don’t want to speculate. The prison is a controlled environment: we control the perimeter. Any prohibited item means there’s a breach of the perimeter. How that breach occurred is something we continue to investigate. It could have been through a drone drop or an officer bringing it into the prison. We’re still looking into it.”

The operation took place between 12 pm and 7.30 pm and was led by DCP of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin and ACP North East Rishi Singh, along with officers from the Northern Division North Gang Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Guard and Emergency Branch, Crime Scene Investigators, the Canine Unit and the Prison Emergency Response Unit.

It said the team targeted specific areas in the prison, and both the police and prison services are committed to working together to disrupt criminal activities, enhance security in correctional facilities and safeguard the public from the threats posed by illicit operations.

A statement from the Prisons Service via its Facebook page on April 3 described the operation as a co-ordinated joint security effort and noted that it is now the subject of an “intense police investigation.”

“Prison officers’ safety, both on and off the job, remains our top priority. All efforts are focused on ensuring a safe and secure environment within the prisons,” the statement emphasised, as it sought to reassure both stakeholders and the public of its commitment to safety and security.”

The statement concluded, noting that investigations and operation exercises are ongoing.