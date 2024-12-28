[UPDATED] Joshua Regrello achieves 31-hour record in pan-playing marathon

Joshua Regrello is congratulated by his mother Kamla Regrello after he crossed the 30-hour mark in his bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest pan marathon on December 28 at Wack 90.1 FM radio station on Coffee Street, San Fernando. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE Prime Minister, members of his government, opposition politicians and the people of Trinidad and Tobago on December 28 congratulated Joshua “D Pan Man” Regrello after he set a world record of 31 hours for the longest-playing pan marathon to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Previous steelpan world records had been set for the largest pans, but not for marathon playing.

The history-making event took place at Wack radio station on Coffee Street, San Fernando.

Regrello started at 6.28 am on December 27 and allowances were made for short breaks.

>

On his personal Facebook page, Dr Rowley congratulated Regrello on his accomplishment and surpassing his goal of 30 hours.

“Your dedication, perseverance, and passion for our national instrument have been and continue to be truly inspiring. You have created history and more so, you have been able to unite our country and the diaspora during this holiday season.

“You have filled a nation with pride and I am sure that the pioneers of the steelpan who have passed on, and those who are still with us, are tremendously proud of you.”

Rowley said even as the country waited on the official confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Regrello elevated the art form to new heights on the global stage. He said Regrello’s achievement would inspire future generations of musicians and artistes in Trinidad and Tobago and around the world.

Regrello also made pan history by becoming the first pannist to perform on the Great Wall of China earlier this year, as part of the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Trinidad and Tobago.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

JOSHUA “D Pan Man” Regrello has set a new world record of 31 hours for the longest-playing pan marathon to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Previous steelpan world records had been set for the largest pans, but not for marathon playing.

>

The history-making event took place on December 28, at Wack radio station on Coffee Street, San Fernando.

He started at 6 am on December 27. Allowances were made for short breaks.

Regrello also made pan history by becoming the first pannist to perform on the Great Wall of China earlier this year, as part of the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Trinidad and Tobago.