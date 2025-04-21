MIC-IT brings climate-smart farming to Claxton Bay Sec

SolarPoniX handover: MIC-IT team members – Ancel Bhagwandeen and Kore George with Union Claxton Bay principal, agri-science teachers – Shoba Sirju Ramnarine, Kimberly Ragoonath-Cookeram, farm attendant Krishendath Roopchand and agri-science students. -

The MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) installed the first of five SolarPoniX units at Union Claxton Bay Secondary School on April 10, as part of a wider national effort led by the Ministry of Education.

A media release said the project, inspired by the Naparima College Solar/Agriculture project, will expand to 26 schools across TT, allowing students to engage with climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy in a practical and meaningful way.

Manufactured by MIC-IT in collaboration with ProtoFabTT, the award-winning SolarPoniX Climate-Smart Tower Garden is a fully solar-powered, climate-adaptive farming unit. Capable of growing up to 105 crops within a single square metre, it was designed with urban farming and education in mind. The tower garden can connect to cell phones for data logging and enables individuals to achieve food security at home. It maximises land use, conserves water, and offers an off-grid solution to food production and sustainability, the release said.

MIC-IT will oversee the project’s implementation, while the school community will assemble the tower gardens for operation. Instructors and students from MIC-IT’s Renewable Energy Apprenticeship Programme (REAP) will monitor each school’s progress, ensuring consistent support and long-term impact, the release said.

Additionally, to empower schools with the knowledge and skills needed to promote food security sustainable and innovative agricultural practices, MIC-IT will deliver training in hydroponics, aquaponics, SolarPoniX assembly and maintenance, and Agri-entrepreneurship.

Recognised for its innovation and social value, the SolarPoniX was awarded Best Social Investment Project at the 2024 TT Energy Conference. Through this initiative, MIC-IT reinforces its commitment to education, national development, and a more sustainable future.