MB2 Strikers clinch Champions of the Borough Cup

MB2 Strikers -

MB2 Strikers are the 2024 Champions of the Borough Cup.

"This victory is a testament to their hard work, dedication and teamwork throughout the competition," a media release from the Diego Martin Borough Corporation said.

Strikers defeated Petit Valley/Cocorite 2-0 in the final played at the Carenage Recreation Grounds on December 19.

"Securing the title against strong contenders is no small feat, and their performance has undoubtedly made a mark. From their strategic game play to their determination on the field, the MB2 Strikers have shown why they deserve to lift the trophy."

Strikers captain and centre-back Rahim Jarvis said "the tournament brought his community (Moka/Boissiere) together and allowed the players to showcase their talents.”

The media release said the victory is more than just a triumph for Strikers. "This win is not just a moment of celebration for the team, but also an inspiration for their fans and the local community. It reflects the importance of persistence, discipline and collaboration in achieving goals. The champions of the inaugural Borough Cup is an honour and the MB2 Strikers have set a high standard for future teams."

For the winning prize MB2 Strikers won $50,000, second-placed Petit Valley/Cocorite received $20,000 and the Carenage Sharks in third place received $15,000. The Champions of the Borough Cup was held as part of the Diego Martin Borough Corporation’s 2024 borough celebrations.

"The Diego Martin Borough Corporation wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made the Champions of the Borough Cup a resounding success. To the fans from the ten districts, your unwavering support and enthusiasm brought unmatched energy to every match, creating an atmosphere of unity and passion. To the organising Sport Youth Development and Education Committee and administration, your hard work and seamless co-ordination ensured that the tournament ran smoothly and professionally."

The Diego Martin Borough Corporation did not forget the work by CEPEP in maintaining the grounds and the communities of Maraval and Carenage for hosting matches.