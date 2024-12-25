Fisherman gunned down on Xmas

- File photo

A 37-year-old fisherman was gunned down early on Christmas morning near Rodney Road in Chaguanas.

An eyewitness said around 10 am on December 25, Javeed Mohammed, who has numerous aliases including "Pablo" and "Fish" was liming near The Lazy Lizard bar and about to enter his black Range Rover when two gunmen on a motorcycle came up to him and shot him.

The shooting took place on Rodney Branch Road.

Mohammed drove off and crashed into a wall in front of Neil Kool Air Conditioning Services. He stumbled out of his car.

Police arrived a short while later and took Mohammed to the hospital, where he died. The Ranger Rover ­– PED 2692 – remained in the roadway for hours after the shooting.

Police believe his murder to be drug-related.