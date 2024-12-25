Fifty children benefit from I Choose Sport swim camp

Miss World TT Anna-Lise Nanton, left, and I Choose Sport Brand Ambassador and paralympic swimmer Shanntol Ince get ready for swimming lessons with children from the Credo Foundation for Justice and the St Jude’s Girls’ community residences. - Photo courtesy SporTT

FIFTY youngsters, aged ten to 18, from the Credo Foundation for Justice and St Jude’s Girls community residences, participated in a learn-to-swim camp at the Diego Martin Community Pool in early December, courtesy of a collaboration between SporTT’s I Choose Sport (ICS) initiative and Miss World Trinidad and Tobago, Anna-Lise Nanton.

A SporTT statement on December 23 said the camp was conceptualised as a part of Miss World TT’s Beauty with a Purpose project – The Ripple Effect – which leverages sport and sustainability to initiate ripples toward a wave of positive national change.

This camp sought to equip young individuals with essential swimming skills, ensuring their safety and helping to build their confidence in the water. On hand to assist them were ICS brand ambassadors and national swimmers Shanntol Ince and Cherelle Thompson.

SporTT chairman Michael Romany was in full support of the initiative.

He said, “We understand the high value of sport and physical activity for recreation, so we’ve designed ICS to ensure that everyone, particularly young persons, have the necessary access. I am satisfied that the programme is fulfilling its core objectives — to revitalise sport interest and increase access.”

Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, SporTT’s head of community sports was pleased both organisations could collaborate on this initiative.

“We were very pleased to connect Miss World TT and our ICS brand ambassadors and to provide the resource support so this unique group of young persons could benefit from the opportunity to choose sport. It’s exactly the kind of partnership that is at the heart of ICS and the timing was perfect as we rolled out our seasonal ‘Gift of Sport’ campaign,” said Hoyte-Sanchez.

Nanton considers sports a platform for confidence building and a gateway to empowerment opportunities. She has a background as a footballer, track and field athlete and hiker.

“When I asked the children at the end of the camp what their favourite part was, one girl said it was getting to spend time together. That reminded me that this camp was so much more than teaching water safety and the importance of sports — it was about giving these children a space to feel seen, supported, and connected. Sometimes the best gift you can give someone is your time.” Nanton said.

They were assisted in the water by Paralympic swimmer Ince and Olympic swimmer Thompson.

Ince was elated to be part of this initiative.

“It was an awe-inspiring opportunity. The word ‘purpose’ really struck a chord with me as I shared the skill, my passion and the joy of swimming with the children. It was truly unforgettable and added greater meaning to my outlook on life that while hardships may come it is our response that makes a difference,” she said.

Phillips said these activities helped the children with their mindset and behaviour, giving them something positive to focus on.

The Credo Foundation works with socially displaced youth from at-risk communities in Port of Spain.

The SporTT’s ‘Gift of Sport’ package also included special editions of the ICS community and school caravans.

In December, ICS gifted the communities of Santa Cruz and Aranguez with exciting one-day sporting events. The ICS school caravan also continued with visits to ten schools over the November to December period, bringing the total to 134 schools and 16,000 students engaged and introduced to new sports across the programme’s key initiatives.

On the ICS sport agenda for 2025 is the continuation of the sports in schools initiative, which places athletic assistants (coaches) in schools across the nation, as well as an international sport symposium and exposition.