Chief Sec urges Tobagonians on Xmas: Love unconditionally

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THA CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine is urging Tobagonians to love unconditionally.

In his Christmas message, Augustine said this is the time of year when people should be concentrating on family.

“This is the time of the year we should remember that the greatest gift of all is really love and love is what came in the gift of the birth of the Messiah,” he said in a WhatsApp video on December 24.

“Love not withstanding all the sin that was going on in the world. And so, in this season it is an opportunity for us to give love regardless.”

Too often, Augustine said, people put conditionalities on love.

“But love really should not have any conditions attached to it. And so this is the season to remember each other, to remember the neighbour next door, to remember the children, to remember family, to remember that sharing is really an art of loving each-other.”

He said love must extend way beyond the Christmas celebrations.

“Really and truly, this Christmas it should go beyond the day. It should go beyond the week and the weekend. It should go beyond the festivities and the food and the drinks. It should be about us being purposeful in loving each-other unconditionally.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, in his message, urged Tobagonians to reflect on their uniqueness during the festivities.

Alluding to their resilience, resourcefulness and respect for each another, he said, “This time of year reminds us of the strength of our families, especially our extended families and the love that binds us together as neighbours. These bonds have always been the foundation of our beautiful island, especially during Christmas.”

Morris said as Jesus Christ was born to be the saviour of the world, “We, too, are called in these times to do our part to rekindle the Tobago we know and love.

“Let is recover the values that make us strong and reclaim the traditions that remind us of who we are. It starts with the simple things – opening our homes, sharing a meal and showing love to our neighbours.”

In her address, Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus said while the joys of the season are being felt throughout Trinidad and Tobago, families are faced with many challenges.

“The insensitivity of loss of jobs just before Christmas and even throughout the year, the uncertainly about how to provide for our loved ones, the unresolved struggles of fair wages and the strains of an economy burdened by poor decisions made by our leaders, are all weighing heavily on all of us,” she said in a WhatsApp video.

Tsoiafatt Angus said despite these trials, the “shining light of Tobago’s resilience” is still evident.

“Within the Yuletide season, we must acknowledge the generosity of our NGO’s, the kindness of our neighbours and the unity of our communities which remind us that we are strongest when we care for one-another.”

Saying that change is on the horizon, she said the IDA is committed to empowering communities to promote faster development.

Tsoiafatt Angus said the party envisions a Tobago “where your work is valued, your voice is heard and your future is secure. All of this is within our grasp.”

But she said the transformation depends on Tobagonians.

“Together, we must rise about despair and take bold steps towards creating the Tobago we all dream of. This Christmas, let us not give up. Let us embrace hope, strengthen our resolve and commit to building a brighter tomorrow, one where every family thrives and every dream is possible.”