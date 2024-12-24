The most wonderful time of the year in photos

Temeka Williams, fondly called the Princess of Sorrel, heaps her latest harvest of red sorrel for shoppers on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on December 6. Williams's father is also known as the King of Sorrel. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

WITH Christmas only two days away, the country is abuzz with preparations for the December 25 holiday.

Vibrant crèche displays, parang, Christmas-themed sweaters and of course shopping for gifts for loved ones are just some of the many ways people are choosing to embrace the season.

Newsday photographers Ayanna Kinsale, Angelo Marcelle and Faith Ayoung captured these images showing different manifestations of the Christmas spirit in Trinidad and Tobago.

