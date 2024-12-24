N Touch
The most wonderful time of the year in photos

Temeka Williams, fondly called the Princess of Sorrel, heaps her latest harvest of red sorrel for shoppers on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on December 6. Williams's father is also known as the King of Sorrel. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
WITH Christmas only two days away, the country is abuzz with preparations for the December 25 holiday.

Vibrant crèche displays, parang,  Christmas-themed sweaters and of course shopping for gifts for loved ones are just some of the many ways people are choosing to embrace the season.

Newsday photographers Ayanna Kinsale, Angelo Marcelle and Faith Ayoung captured these images showing different manifestations of the Christmas spirit in Trinidad and Tobago.

This colourful crèche at Archbishop’s House, Maraval Road, Port of Spain is sure to draw attention this Christmas season. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The creche at Hayes Court, Maraval Road, Port of Spain depicting the three wise men who brought who brought gifts for baby Jesus as he lay in a manger - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The crèche at Hayes Court, Maraval Road, Port of Spain brings to life the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The crèche at the All Saints Anglican Church, Queen's Park West, Port of Spain, on December 20. A crèche, also called a nativity scene, brings to life the Christmas story that celebrates the birth of Christ. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Siblings Danika Dauphin, and Ayden Allan were feeling the Christmas spirit in their holiday-themed sweaters at The Falls, Westmall, Westmoorings. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Alyssa Ramkissoon, ten, with the gingerbread man at The Falls, Westmall, Westmoorings. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale`

Kayra Lewis reaches for a white star on top of a Christmas tree while checking for ornaments at R&C Wholesale Trading Store, Prince Street, Port of Spain, on December 6. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Aiden Woodley, four, shows off his Little Lamb Preschool class party Christmas present with his mother Rasheeda Williams on Prince Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Aiden Woodley, four, proudly shows off his Little Lamb Preschool class party Christmas present. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Miracle, nine, Nautica, eight, and Asia Williams, five,, looked pretty in their matching striped outfits as they went Christmas shopping with their mother on Prince Street, Port of Spain on December 6. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Adrian Thomas guides his children, Dominique, four, Zoe, five, and Anthony, 11, up the escalator in front of some Christmas decorations while they enjoyed ice cream and cold beverages at Long Circular Mall, St James on December 13. Asked how his Christmas has been so far, he said, "Honestly, I am doing it for the children." - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Kendall Collymore looks at Christmas decorations with his daughter Ariana, three, at Long Circular Mall, St James on December 13. Collymore said his was good so far as he and his daughter have been going to different parts of the country to see the decorations and have been having a blast. He recommended Gulf City, C3, South Park and Allied Home Center as fun locations for those who enjoy decorations or want to take photos during this festive period. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The Grinch has a merry time dancing and exercising with children at the Christmas Wellness Village Festival organised by the North Central Regional Health authority at the Mt Hope Women's Hospital , Mt Hope. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Children enjoy a fun workout with fitness instructor Priscilla Gueverra of NCRHA wellness club at the Christmas Wellness Village Festival organised by the North Central Regional Health authority at the Mt Hope Women's Hospital , Mt Hope on December 14. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Southern Gardens Government ECCE parranderos from Point Fortin get ready to perform at the Ministry of Education's On the Pavers concert series in Port of Spain on December 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Southern Gardens Government ECCE students perform at the Ministry of Education's On the Pavers Concert Series, Christmas parang edition, at the Ministry of Education , Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Bethlehem Boys RC School students wear Santa Claus hats in preparation for their performance at the Ministry of Education's On the Pavers Concert Series, Christmas parang edition, at the Ministry of Education , Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Sameer Niles, second from left, and his sister Uraiya with the Grinch and an elf at Trincity Mall on December 8. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Grinch entertained siblings Sameer and Uraiya at Trincity Mall on December 8. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Sisters Mia and Megan Khan shop for Christmas items at Wonderful World, Trincity Mall on December 8. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Christmas season is in full swing as people walk with shopping bags along Frederick Street, Port of Spain on December 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

As a woman takes interest in a toy being sold on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on December 13, police patrol to keep law and order. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Caleb Mc Nish, three, sits with Santa Claus during a gift distribution hosted by councillor Sheldon "Fish'" Garcia in Malabar. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A women looks at mats on Queen Street, Port of Spain during the Christmas shopping rush on December 20. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

